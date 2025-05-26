Texas Wind Football Practice Shirt/Jersey Shop

REQUIRED PLAYER PACK JUNIOR HIGH AND JUNIOR VARSITY
$65
Player Pack Includes 2 practice shirts and 1 pair of shorts. Extras can be purchase below and are optional.
REQUIRED PLAYER PACK VARSITY ONLY
$165
This includes two game jerseys with last names to use during the season and every year the athlete plays Football at the Varsity Level, two practice shirt and a pair of shorts. Extras can be purchase below and are optional.
Extra Practice Shirt
$26
Optional if you would like more practice shirts
Extra Practice Shorts
$17
Optional if you would like more than one pair of shorts
