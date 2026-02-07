Textile Care: How to extend the life of your textile goods

Class Description:

This class is about care before replacement; with the right care and maintenance, your garments and textile goods can last you a lifetime and tell your story through each mend you make.

You will explore fiber content, construction and care leading into sampling a variety of hand stitches and seam finishes preparing you to take on any mend of your textile goods. You will leave this class with the knowledge and understanding of how to treat different textiles and repair based on the construction of your textile item.





This class is for you if you are interested in learning more about fiber, textiles, textile sustainability, quality seam finishes, hand sewing and mending!





All materials are included in the class fee. We have sewing machines in-house for students to use, but you are welcome to bring your own machine if you have one.





Skill Level: Advanced beginner to Advanced

Date: Monday, March 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd

Time: 6p-8p

Where: Open Threads, 1370 W 69th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44107

Cancellation Policy



Cancellations made more than 5 days before the class are eligible for a full refund.



Cancellations made within 5 days of the class date will receive a 50% refund of the ticket price