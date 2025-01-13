Textured Acrylic Open Workshop with Terese Baugh

This ticket includes one canvas and all materials needed to begin your new project!
Continuing a Project
$26
If you've started a Textured Acrylic project in another class or have a project you want to add textured acrylics to choose this ticket and bring your project with you!
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Can’t Afford Full Price?
$22
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Want to Help By Paying A Little More?
$45
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Add a donation for Arts In The Burg
$
