TFH1 SWAG STORE

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt.





We can only do what we love with clean oceans and a healthy planet. That’s why, from the moment MARGEN began to make waves, our goal has been to instill care into every step of production—minimizing our environmental footprint without compromising performance.

We are, at heart, a community of ocean lovers on a constant journey to do better. By learning from and partnering with pioneering eco-suppliers, we continually refine how our apparel is made and packaged. Our path is to become genuine stewards of the seas. We are committed to transparency in our progress and to making a positive impact, one step at a time.

Most of our products are made from recycled materials

Each racer jersey recycles 8-10 single-use bottles through our premium B2T (Bottles-to-Textile) fabric

Shipped in 100% recyclable and reusable packaging