TFMS Night of Music Silent Auction Nov 2025

Shop the Valley, donated by Beginner Brass. Valued at $880. (over $550 in gift cards alone!)





Enjoy holiday shopping at your favorite local spots, or use for gift giving. Many items generously donated by local businesses:





-NB Trading Co - 2 hats

-Trail Youth - Stanley mug

-South Fork - beanie

-Friends + Co - mug

-Trail Youth - coozie + mug

-Handmade ceramic mug

-Enamel mug

-Palm Pals - mountain goat

-3 stickers

-Snoqualmie Valley Candle Co - Olympic Rain

-Stainless steel coffee filter

-Rusted Van Photography - 'Mini session' (30 min shoot, 10 digital images





Gift Certificates:

-South Fork General Store - $25

-Friends + Co - $75

-The Swirl - $25

-Pro Ski - $50

-South Fork - $50

-North Bend Bakery - $20

-Birches - $40

-Pressed on Main - $25

-Rio Bravo - $30

-Pet Place Market - (unknown value)

-Mt Si Golf Course - 2 weekday golf rounds ($176 value)

-Falling River Meats $25





Presented in a reusable woven canvas basket!