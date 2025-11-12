TFMS Night of Music Silent Auction Nov 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Winter Survival, donated by Advanced Band. Valued at $330.
This basket has everything you need to weather the storm - at home or in the mountains! Highlights include:
-Lifeline aluminum utility shovel
-Extra large ice scraper - "snow mover"
-Stanley 1.4 Liter Classic Bottle
-Starbucks Hot Cocoa Mix
-Defin Limits Auto Light w/ Emergency Tool, 1000
-50" x 70" Throw
-Emergency thermal blanket, 5 count
-ARC BBQ Lighter - USB
-AAA Batteries, 48 count
-Fire Flame kiknek, fire starters
-Little Hottie Hand Warmers, 40 count
-Amicus cook set combo w/ Stealth igniter
-Jet Power jet boil fuel
-Anker Powercore slim 10,000 black 7
-COD GEO Auto Roadside Emergency kit tools - led headlamp, rain poncho, nonslip work gloves, first aid bandage, tire pressure gauge, rugged jumper cables, first aid
-Three cheese mac + cheese 4.2 oz Backpackers Pantry
-Go Time Gear Life Bivvy
-Little hotties - adhesive toe warmers - presented in a lovely woven wood basket!
Outdoors to the Max!, donated by Intermediate Band. Valued at $850.
Everything you need for camping, hiking, and outdoor fun - this basket is OVERFLOWING!
Includes:
-2 pair Altra trail shoes: men's size 10.5, womens size 8.5
-$30 REI gift card
-$25 REI gift card
-Stanley French press
-Sleeping bag pad
-Lantern + string light
-LifeStraw water bottle
-Discover pass
-First Aid kit
-2 Yeti mugs
-2 Inflatable camping and travel pillow
-Kuju pour over coffee set
-Men's base layer pants
-DSG tent side wall 10 x 10
-Wet / Dry Bag
-Arc Shell Two-way radios
-Gregory water bottle
-2 plastic cups
-Stormproof match kit 2
-Plastic plate, bowl, and utensil set
-Roasting forks
-Beeswax candles (7)
-Pocket compass
-Eddie Bauer waterproof playing cards
-Soap sheets
-Book of Washington hikes
-Wise Owl Hammock
-Columbia dog food bag
-Glow sticks
-Columbia collapsible dog bowl set
-2 UCO lanterns
-2 UCO flashlights
-3 plastic sporks
-Esbit pocket stove
-Gregory Nano waist pack
Presented in a gorgeous reusable woven basket!
Coffee by Trail Youth, donated by Trail Youth! Valued at $60.
YOU ARE APPRECIATED, because you've generously donated to music boosters by scoring this coffee filled basket, which includes:
-Trail Youth Stanley cup
-Hand crocheted scarf
-Trail Youth coozie
-Trail Youth mug
-3 coffee bags - espresso beans
-Hand crocheted wash cloth
-Coffee bean burlap bag
Deluxe Spa Night, donated by 6th Grade Choir P1. Valued at $450.
Relax to the max with this goody-filled basket, including:
-Sephora Gift Card ($75)
-Starface Pimple Patches
-UK Power Essential Oil Diffuser
-Norwex Face Roller
-Body Wash
-Bobbi Brown Essentials, Makeup Blender (3 pc set)
-Dr. Teals Foaming Bath - Lavender
-Trader Joe's Scented Candles (Peach, Black Tea)
-EOS 24H Moisture Lotion
-Attitude Bubble Wash -Super Leaves
-Herban Sun linseed Essential Oil
-Lanise Dream Lip Kit
-Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs (Vanilla, Moroccan Rose)
-Beauty Self Care Set
-Cosset Body Bath Bomb Set
-Spa Spotlight Circle Face Mask
-Burt's Bees, Pink Grapefruit Lip Balm
-Wicked Lip Balm Set
-Patrick Regiver Tottle
-Sol de Janeiro Sea Salt -Nassa Hair Set
-Invited Company Shower Steamers 3-pack
-Greene Skin Relief -Repairing Foot Mask x 4
-Guidance Biocellulose Peel Deep Mask - 4 pack
-Dr. Cart - Cryo Rubber Firming Mask
-Roller for Face
-Anti-Aging Ultrasol
-Impressions Touch Trifold LED Makeup Mirror
-Kitsap Nappy Holiday Hair Set
-Cosset Body & Body Bath Bomb Set
-Hair Drying Towel (Studio Dry)
-2 Claw Clips
-Norwex Personal Care Set
Holiday Baking, donated by Beginner Woodwinds. Valued at $160.
Cute -and- useful, this basket will get your holiday baking started with flair!
-Grinch holiday cookie jar
-Gingerbread man mini waffle maker
-4 piece holiday tray set
-Mixing bowl
-Oven mitts
-Cupcake liners
-Sprinkles
-Cookie dough scoop
-Spatula
-Tea towel
-Gingerbread house bake set
-Gingerbread towel from Carousel
-Bakeshop rolling pin mixing spoon set
-Holly Jolly potholder & towel set
Shop the Valley, donated by Beginner Brass. Valued at $880. (over $550 in gift cards alone!)
Enjoy holiday shopping at your favorite local spots, or use for gift giving. Many items generously donated by local businesses:
-NB Trading Co - 2 hats
-Trail Youth - Stanley mug
-South Fork - beanie
-Friends + Co - mug
-Trail Youth - coozie + mug
-Handmade ceramic mug
-Enamel mug
-Palm Pals - mountain goat
-3 stickers
-Snoqualmie Valley Candle Co - Olympic Rain
-Stainless steel coffee filter
-Rusted Van Photography - 'Mini session' (30 min shoot, 10 digital images
Gift Certificates:
-South Fork General Store - $25
-Friends + Co - $75
-The Swirl - $25
-Pro Ski - $50
-South Fork - $50
-North Bend Bakery - $20
-Birches - $40
-Pressed on Main - $25
-Rio Bravo - $30
-Pet Place Market - (unknown value)
-Mt Si Golf Course - 2 weekday golf rounds ($176 value)
-Falling River Meats $25
Presented in a reusable woven canvas basket!
Riverfront Retreat, donated by Percussion Ensemble. Valued at $800+.
Feature item: Enjoy a two-night stay at a beautiful Riverfront Retreat in North Bend. Valued at $600+.
Grab your new Sinaliy travel backpack, filled with goodies to make travel a breeze with:
-Travel Inspira luggage scale
-Scrabble Slam card game
-Clue card game
-Uno Go! pocket-size
-Miikare phone stand
-Electronic Organizer
-Peak design tech pouch 1L
-Bagail 8 set packing cubes
-Napfun neck pillow
-Portable security lock box
-Hotor hanging cosmetic bag
-2 clear travel cosmetic pouches
-Waterfly crossbody sling
-Daypack Chest bag
Movie Night, donated by 8th Grade Choir. Valued at $210.
Everything you need for a movie night at home, including:
-$50 North Bend Theater GC
-2 cozy blankets
-R2D2 popcorn maker
-Flipz pretzels x2
-Poporn scooper
-Funko Pop Horror Countdown Box
-Four cute hot cocoa mugs
-Swiss Miss hot chocolate
-(6) popcorn buckets
-Reeses pieces
-Junior Mints
-Whoppers
-Mike and Ikes
-Amish country popcorn
-White cheddar popcorn seasoning
-Star Wars Bitty Pop Set
-Carmel Stirring Spoons
Travel With Ease, donated by Percussion Ensemble. Valued at $270.
Make travel a breeze with:
-Scrabble Slam crossword game
-Portable 3 in 1 wireless charger (for Apple)
-8 set packing cubes x2
-3D Sleep eye mask
-Yahtzee game
-16 pk travel bottle set -
-Bostanten Sling bag
-Long Beach Lazing Beach towels (Texas Linen Co)
-BAGAIL packing cubes (8) shoe bag, hanging bag, cosmetic bag + 5 cubes
Deluxe Holiday Fun, donated by Beginner Band Woodwinds. Valued at $450.
Oh what fun you'll have with this basket FILLED with all things holiday! Includes:
-Holiday wreath
-$40 gift certificate to Lucky Home (Gillman Village)
-Candy cane tree decor
-Large cranberry citrus candle in mercury glass
-Andaluca potpourri bag
-Reindeer antler car decor
-Reindeer table top statue
-Pokan 6 ft Christmas tree blanket
-HomeArt Christmas tree matches
-Crottendorfer raucherkerzen incense cones
-Christmas pickle ornament
-Wood lodge/outdoor scene
-Stephen’s milk and dark chocolate cocoa
-Holiday bag – almond roca, caramel creams, candy, cocoa/mug
-30 glass ornaments, red/white
-Lindt teddy chocolates
-English TeaShop organic premium holiday collection
-Card game–Santa, Cookie, Elf, Candy, Snowman
-Buffalo puzzle–Aimee Stewart Cookies & Cocoa
-6 pairs holiday socks
-18 large ornaments
-Christmas party travel coffee cups/lids
-Pair of Christmas cookie kitchen towels
-NiniMaddy weighted sensory reindeer plush
Outdoor Adventure, donated by Advanced Band. Valued at $300.
Packed into a 16qt Igloo cooler are all the goods for your next outdoor adventure!:
-Snow Trax Yaktrax S-M
-Headlamp LED
-Scrubit Ice Scraper mitt
-Go Time Gear Life Bivvy emergency sleeping bag
-Collapsible metal shovel
-Ozero knit cap
-5 emergency thermal blankets
-30x Little Hotties toe warmers
-FOspower model ALE emergency weather radio
-Freezedried lasagna, Backpackers Pantry
-Duracell Durabeam hybrid LED flashlights (4)
-2 foldable camping chairs
Baker's Delight, donated by 6th Grade Choir P3. Valued at $330.
Your kitchen will be outfitted for all your baking needs with this basket, with:
-Turnable Spattula cookie cutters
-Smart kitchen silicone 3-piece muffin set
-Master Class fluted cake pan 10"
-Baklicious unbleached parchment paper
-Ceramigure by Staub set of 3 silicone baking mats
-Krusteaz: cinnamon swirl crumb cake + muffin mix
-"All You Knead" Kitchen towels
-Lonicera waterproof food thermometer
-Riccle Decorate with Ease (100 bags, tips, scrapers, and couplers)
-Nielsen Massay pure vanilla bean paste
-Williams Sonoma Pecan Pumpkin Buttler
-Always Crunchy Foray Deluxe Rainbow sprinkles -Tilick measuring cups and spoons
-Fanonk Day 150 baking cups
-Fanonk Day 75 baking cups
-Ghiradelli 60% cacao chocolate chips
-Fawonk Day 60 baking cups
-Wooden rolling pin
-Sarah Iceiffer Baking for the Holidays - SO + treats for a festive season
-Akcot chambray 25" x 31"
-Chefaide pack of 5 silicone spatula
-Figmint silicone muffin pan -KitchenAid 2 oven mitts
-Guangzhou Baomei, Netwonc Technology Mixing Bowl
Caffeine Perfection, donated by 7th Grade Choir P6. Valued at $290.
The perfect cup of joe awaits you, all packed in a burlap coffee bean sack:
-Elite Gourmet coffee maker
-Zander Mitchell almonds
-Wholesome Row cane sugar
-Threshold honey pot
-Palm Pals plush
-Threshold stoneware mug (2) 40z and 15oz
-Espresso Ware coffee
-3x Starbucks coffee 12 oz
-Ello iced coffee tumbler
-Trader Joes vanilla sugar
-Novelty coffee socks
-Seattle chocolate bar
-Signature Select coffee
-Huxdotter coffee 12 oz
-DaVinci syrup and dispenser 25 oz
-Good & Gather Vanilla Bean Brulee
Gift Cards:
-Hartwood cafe $25
-Starbucks gift card $15
-Huxdotter gift card $25
Christmas Tree Experience, donated by Beginner Band Woodwinds. Valued at $290.
Kick-off the holidays right with a trip to Christmas Creek Tree Farm, and enjoy a basket full of holiday treats:
-$75 Christmas Creek Tree Farm gift card
-Homemade wreath from fresh evergreen branches
-Christmas Creek Tree Farm Red Beanie
-Peppermint candy cane filled w/ chocolate cream
-Handmade Christmas ornament
-Mini String Lights 100 ct.
-Truck ornament
-Gold Bell home Decor
-Santa Pass
-Christmas Creek clear candle gingerbread
-Lenox mug set of 4
-Lenox hors d'oeuvre platter
-Homemade wreath from fresh evergreen branches
Cozy Times donated by 7th grade Choir P2. Valued at $290.
Tucked into a teal wire basket is your key to a cozy night:
-Pillowfort mini weighted plush
-hot cocoa (1 lb 2.5 oz)
-Jellycat Teddy Bear
-Yankee candle- Christmas cookie
-Harney & Sons Fine Teas -Pair of Market Square scalloped mug
-Huxdotter coffee - Ethiopian med roast beans
-Body basic exfoliating bath gloves
-Body basic exfoliating shower sponge
-Yarn and knitting needles size 4
-Woven blanket 50x60
-Dearborn memory foam slippers size L 9-10
-Frye faux fur throw 60x70
-Pure Sol - silk sleep Cozy Nights
-Que Bella face masks
-Old Whaling co french lavender shower steamers
-Pecan pie candle
-Pair of Cosset bath bomb
-Good & Gather double chocolate hot cocoa mix
-Pack of 4 Cosset bath bombs
Generously donated by DMW Martial Arts, valued at $548.
DMW Martial Arts provides challenging, disciplined, fun, and family-friendly martial arts and self-defense training. Here's your chance to check it out! You'll get:
-4 weeks of martial arts classes
-1 week of DMW summer camp (2026)
Don't miss out!
