TFMS Night of Music Silent Auction Nov 2025

46910 SE Middle Fork Rd, North Bend, WA 98045, USA

Winter Survival item
Winter Survival
$135

Winter Survival, donated by Advanced Band. Valued at $330.

This basket has everything you need to weather the storm - at home or in the mountains! Highlights include:


-Lifeline aluminum utility shovel

-Extra large ice scraper - "snow mover"

-Stanley 1.4 Liter Classic Bottle

-Starbucks Hot Cocoa Mix

-Defin Limits Auto Light w/ Emergency Tool, 1000

-50" x 70" Throw

-Emergency thermal blanket, 5 count

-ARC BBQ Lighter - USB

-AAA Batteries, 48 count

-Fire Flame kiknek, fire starters

-Little Hottie Hand Warmers, 40 count

-Amicus cook set combo w/ Stealth igniter

-Jet Power jet boil fuel

-Anker Powercore slim 10,000 black 7

-COD GEO Auto Roadside Emergency kit tools - led headlamp, rain poncho, nonslip work gloves, first aid bandage, tire pressure gauge, rugged jumper cables, first aid

-Three cheese mac + cheese 4.2 oz Backpackers Pantry

-Go Time Gear Life Bivvy

-Little hotties - adhesive toe warmers - presented in a lovely woven wood basket!

Outdoors to the Max! item
Outdoors to the Max!
$300

Outdoors to the Max!, donated by Intermediate Band. Valued at $850.

Everything you need for camping, hiking, and outdoor fun - this basket is OVERFLOWING!


Includes:

-2 pair Altra trail shoes: men's size 10.5, womens size 8.5

-$30 REI gift card

-$25 REI gift card

-Stanley French press

-Sleeping bag pad

-Lantern + string light

-LifeStraw water bottle

-Discover pass

-First Aid kit

-2 Yeti mugs

-2 Inflatable camping and travel pillow

-Kuju pour over coffee set

-Men's base layer pants

-DSG tent side wall 10 x 10

-Wet / Dry Bag

-Arc Shell Two-way radios

-Gregory water bottle

-2 plastic cups

-Stormproof match kit 2

-Plastic plate, bowl, and utensil set

-Roasting forks

-Beeswax candles (7)

-Pocket compass

-Eddie Bauer waterproof playing cards

-Soap sheets

-Book of Washington hikes

-Wise Owl Hammock

-Columbia dog food bag

-Glow sticks

-Columbia collapsible dog bowl set

-2 UCO lanterns

-2 UCO flashlights

-3 plastic sporks

-Esbit pocket stove

-Gregory Nano waist pack


Presented in a gorgeous reusable woven basket!

Coffee by Trail Youth item
Coffee by Trail Youth
$30

Coffee by Trail Youth, donated by Trail Youth! Valued at $60.


YOU ARE APPRECIATED, because you've generously donated to music boosters by scoring this coffee filled basket, which includes:


-Trail Youth Stanley cup

-Hand crocheted scarf

-Trail Youth coozie

-Trail Youth mug

-3 coffee bags - espresso beans

-Hand crocheted wash cloth

-Coffee bean burlap bag


Deluxe Spa Night item
Deluxe Spa Night
$165

Deluxe Spa Night, donated by 6th Grade Choir P1. Valued at $450.


Relax to the max with this goody-filled basket, including:


-Sephora Gift Card ($75)

-Starface Pimple Patches

-UK Power Essential Oil Diffuser

-Norwex Face Roller

-Body Wash

-Bobbi Brown Essentials, Makeup Blender (3 pc set)

-Dr. Teals Foaming Bath - Lavender

-Trader Joe's Scented Candles (Peach, Black Tea)

-EOS 24H Moisture Lotion

-Attitude Bubble Wash -Super Leaves

-Herban Sun linseed Essential Oil

-Lanise Dream Lip Kit

-Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs (Vanilla, Moroccan Rose)

-Beauty Self Care Set

-Cosset Body Bath Bomb Set

-Spa Spotlight Circle Face Mask

-Burt's Bees, Pink Grapefruit Lip Balm

-Wicked Lip Balm Set

-Patrick Regiver Tottle

-Sol de Janeiro Sea Salt -Nassa Hair Set

-Invited Company Shower Steamers 3-pack

-Greene Skin Relief -Repairing Foot Mask x 4

-Guidance Biocellulose Peel Deep Mask - 4 pack

-Dr. Cart - Cryo Rubber Firming Mask

-Roller for Face

-Anti-Aging Ultrasol

-Impressions Touch Trifold LED Makeup Mirror

-Kitsap Nappy Holiday Hair Set

-Cosset Body & Body Bath Bomb Set

-Hair Drying Towel (Studio Dry)

-2 Claw Clips

-Norwex Personal Care Set

Holiday Baking item
Holiday Baking
$80

Holiday Baking, donated by Beginner Woodwinds. Valued at $160.


Cute -and- useful, this basket will get your holiday baking started with flair!


-Grinch holiday cookie jar

-Gingerbread man mini waffle maker

-4 piece holiday tray set

-Mixing bowl

-Oven mitts

-Cupcake liners

-Sprinkles

-Cookie dough scoop

-Spatula

-Tea towel

-Gingerbread house bake set

-Gingerbread towel from Carousel

-Bakeshop rolling pin mixing spoon set

-Holly Jolly potholder & towel set

Shop the Valley item
Shop the Valley
$400

Shop the Valley, donated by Beginner Brass. Valued at $880. (over $550 in gift cards alone!)


Enjoy holiday shopping at your favorite local spots, or use for gift giving. Many items generously donated by local businesses:


-NB Trading Co - 2 hats

-Trail Youth - Stanley mug

-South Fork - beanie

-Friends + Co - mug

-Trail Youth - coozie + mug

-Handmade ceramic mug

-Enamel mug

-Palm Pals - mountain goat

-3 stickers

-Snoqualmie Valley Candle Co - Olympic Rain

-Stainless steel coffee filter

-Rusted Van Photography - 'Mini session' (30 min shoot, 10 digital images


Gift Certificates:

-South Fork General Store - $25

-Friends + Co - $75

-The Swirl - $25

-Pro Ski - $50

-South Fork - $50

-North Bend Bakery - $20

-Birches - $40

-Pressed on Main - $25

-Rio Bravo - $30

-Pet Place Market - (unknown value)

-Mt Si Golf Course - 2 weekday golf rounds ($176 value)

-Falling River Meats $25


Presented in a reusable woven canvas basket!

Riverfront Retreat item
Riverfront Retreat
$350

Riverfront Retreat, donated by Percussion Ensemble. Valued at $800+.

Feature item: Enjoy a two-night stay at a beautiful Riverfront Retreat in North Bend. Valued at $600+.

Grab your new Sinaliy travel backpack, filled with goodies to make travel a breeze with:


-Travel Inspira luggage scale

-Scrabble Slam card game

-Clue card game

-Uno Go! pocket-size

-Miikare phone stand

-Electronic Organizer

-Peak design tech pouch 1L

-Bagail 8 set packing cubes

-Napfun neck pillow

-Portable security lock box

-Hotor hanging cosmetic bag

-2 clear travel cosmetic pouches

-Waterfly crossbody sling

-Daypack Chest bag

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$90

Movie Night, donated by 8th Grade Choir. Valued at $210.

Everything you need for a movie night at home, including:


-$50 North Bend Theater GC

-2 cozy blankets

-R2D2 popcorn maker

-Flipz pretzels x2

-Poporn scooper

-Funko Pop Horror Countdown Box

-Four cute hot cocoa mugs

-Swiss Miss hot chocolate

-(6) popcorn buckets

-Reeses pieces

-Junior Mints

-Whoppers

-Mike and Ikes

-Amish country popcorn

-White cheddar popcorn seasoning

-Star Wars Bitty Pop Set

-Carmel Stirring Spoons


Travel With Ease item
Travel With Ease
$105

Travel With Ease, donated by Percussion Ensemble. Valued at $270.


Make travel a breeze with:


-Scrabble Slam crossword game

-Portable 3 in 1 wireless charger (for Apple)

-8 set packing cubes x2

-3D Sleep eye mask

-Yahtzee game

-16 pk travel bottle set -

-Bostanten Sling bag

-Long Beach Lazing Beach towels (Texas Linen Co)

-BAGAIL packing cubes (8) shoe bag, hanging bag, cosmetic bag + 5 cubes


Deluxe Holiday Fun item
Deluxe Holiday Fun
$190

Deluxe Holiday Fun, donated by Beginner Band Woodwinds. Valued at $450.

Oh what fun you'll have with this basket FILLED with all things holiday! Includes:


-Holiday wreath

-$40 gift certificate to Lucky Home (Gillman Village)

-Candy cane tree decor

-Large cranberry citrus candle in mercury glass

-Andaluca potpourri bag

-Reindeer antler car decor

-Reindeer table top statue

-Pokan 6 ft Christmas tree blanket

-HomeArt Christmas tree matches

-Crottendorfer raucherkerzen incense cones

-Christmas pickle ornament

-Wood lodge/outdoor scene

-Stephen’s milk and dark chocolate cocoa

-Holiday bag – almond roca, caramel creams, candy, cocoa/mug

-30 glass ornaments, red/white

-Lindt teddy chocolates

-English TeaShop organic premium holiday collection

-Card game–Santa, Cookie, Elf, Candy, Snowman

-Buffalo puzzle–Aimee Stewart Cookies & Cocoa

-6 pairs holiday socks

-18 large ornaments

-Christmas party travel coffee cups/lids

-Pair of Christmas cookie kitchen towels

-NiniMaddy weighted sensory reindeer plush

Outdoor Adventure item
Outdoor Adventure
$120

Outdoor Adventure, donated by Advanced Band. Valued at $300.

Packed into a 16qt Igloo cooler are all the goods for your next outdoor adventure!:


-Snow Trax Yaktrax S-M

-Headlamp LED

-Scrubit Ice Scraper mitt

-Go Time Gear Life Bivvy emergency sleeping bag

-Collapsible metal shovel

-Ozero knit cap

-5 emergency thermal blankets

-30x Little Hotties toe warmers

-FOspower model ALE emergency weather radio

-Freezedried lasagna, Backpackers Pantry

-Duracell Durabeam hybrid LED flashlights (4)

-2 foldable camping chairs

Baker's Delight item
Baker's Delight
$155

Baker's Delight, donated by 6th Grade Choir P3. Valued at $330.


Your kitchen will be outfitted for all your baking needs with this basket, with:


-Turnable Spattula cookie cutters

-Smart kitchen silicone 3-piece muffin set

-Master Class fluted cake pan 10"

-Baklicious unbleached parchment paper

-Ceramigure by Staub set of 3 silicone baking mats

-Krusteaz: cinnamon swirl crumb cake + muffin mix

-"All You Knead" Kitchen towels

-Lonicera waterproof food thermometer

-Riccle Decorate with Ease (100 bags, tips, scrapers, and couplers)

-Nielsen Massay pure vanilla bean paste

-Williams Sonoma Pecan Pumpkin Buttler

-Always Crunchy Foray Deluxe Rainbow sprinkles -Tilick measuring cups and spoons

-Fanonk Day 150 baking cups

-Fanonk Day 75 baking cups

-Ghiradelli 60% cacao chocolate chips

-Fawonk Day 60 baking cups

-Wooden rolling pin

-Sarah Iceiffer Baking for the Holidays - SO + treats for a festive season

-Akcot chambray 25" x 31"

-Chefaide pack of 5 silicone spatula

-Figmint silicone muffin pan -KitchenAid 2 oven mitts

-Guangzhou Baomei, Netwonc Technology Mixing Bowl

Caffeine Perfection item
Caffeine Perfection
$120

Caffeine Perfection, donated by 7th Grade Choir P6. Valued at $290.

The perfect cup of joe awaits you, all packed in a burlap coffee bean sack:


-Elite Gourmet coffee maker

-Zander Mitchell almonds

-Wholesome Row cane sugar

-Threshold honey pot

-Palm Pals plush

-Threshold stoneware mug (2) 40z and 15oz

-Espresso Ware coffee

-3x Starbucks coffee 12 oz

-Ello iced coffee tumbler

-Trader Joes vanilla sugar

-Novelty coffee socks

-Seattle chocolate bar

-Signature Select coffee

-Huxdotter coffee 12 oz

-DaVinci syrup and dispenser 25 oz

-Good & Gather Vanilla Bean Brulee


Gift Cards:

-Hartwood cafe $25

-Starbucks gift card $15

-Huxdotter gift card $25

Christmas Tree Experience item
Christmas Tree Experience
$120

Christmas Tree Experience, donated by Beginner Band Woodwinds. Valued at $290.

Kick-off the holidays right with a trip to Christmas Creek Tree Farm, and enjoy a basket full of holiday treats:


-$75 Christmas Creek Tree Farm gift card

-Homemade wreath from fresh evergreen branches

-Christmas Creek Tree Farm Red Beanie

-Peppermint candy cane filled w/ chocolate cream

-Handmade Christmas ornament

-Mini String Lights 100 ct.

-Truck ornament

-Gold Bell home Decor

-Santa Pass

-Christmas Creek clear candle gingerbread

-Lenox mug set of 4

-Lenox hors d'oeuvre platter

-Homemade wreath from fresh evergreen branches

Cozy Times item
Cozy Times
$120

Cozy Times donated by 7th grade Choir P2. Valued at $290.


Tucked into a teal wire basket is your key to a cozy night:


-Pillowfort mini weighted plush

-hot cocoa (1 lb 2.5 oz)

-Jellycat Teddy Bear

-Yankee candle- Christmas cookie

-Harney & Sons Fine Teas -Pair of Market Square scalloped mug

-Huxdotter coffee - Ethiopian med roast beans

-Body basic exfoliating bath gloves

-Body basic exfoliating shower sponge

-Yarn and knitting needles size 4

-Woven blanket 50x60

-Dearborn memory foam slippers size L 9-10

-Frye faux fur throw 60x70

-Pure Sol - silk sleep Cozy Nights

-Que Bella face masks

-Old Whaling co french lavender shower steamers

-Pecan pie candle

-Pair of Cosset bath bomb

-Good & Gather double chocolate hot cocoa mix

-Pack of 4 Cosset bath bombs


DMW Martial Arts item
DMW Martial Arts
$190

Generously donated by DMW Martial Arts, valued at $548.


DMW Martial Arts provides challenging, disciplined, fun, and family-friendly martial arts and self-defense training.  Here's your chance to check it out! You'll get:


-4 weeks of martial arts classes

-1 week of DMW summer camp (2026)


Don't miss out!

