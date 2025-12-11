TFWBBQ Bulk Order Sale

Offered by
Whole smoked, trimmed brisket from the Texas Firewalkers Disaster Kitchen. Average cooked weight 6-8 lbs. All items are vacuum sealed and ready to Heat & Eat!
This brisket is split down the middle so you get the point and flat. All items are vacuum sealed and ready to Heat & Eat!
Succulent, bone-in spiral ham, double-glazed in a brown sugar butter and slow-smoked for tenderness. Finished with a tantalizing Cherry Habanero BBQ glaze that balances sweet fruit with a perfect spicy kick. All items are bagged and boxed for eaasy transport. This ham is ready to Heat & Eat!
Whole smoked pork butt
6 full links of Hudson Meats Old Time Classic sausage
1 pint . Feed 2-3 people
1 pint feeds 2-3 people
1 pint... feed 2-3 people
1 pint ... feeds 2-3 people
