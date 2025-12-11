Texas Firewalkers

TFWBBQ Bulk Order Sale

Whole Smoked Brisket item
Whole Smoked Brisket
$125

Whole smoked, trimmed brisket from the Texas Firewalkers Disaster Kitchen. Average cooked weight 6-8 lbs. All items are vacuum sealed and ready to Heat & Eat!

Split Brisket item
Split Brisket
$75

This brisket is split down the middle so you get the point and flat. All items are vacuum sealed and ready to Heat & Eat!

Smoked & Glazed Spiral Cut Ham item
Smoked & Glazed Spiral Cut Ham
$85

Succulent, bone-in spiral ham, double-glazed in a brown sugar butter and slow-smoked for tenderness. Finished with a tantalizing Cherry Habanero BBQ glaze that balances sweet fruit with a perfect spicy kick. All items are bagged and boxed for eaasy transport. This ham is ready to Heat & Eat!

Whole Smoked Pork Butt item
Whole Smoked Pork Butt
$65

Whole smoked pork butt

Hudson Meats Sausage pack item
Hudson Meats Sausage pack
$14

6 full links of Hudson Meats Old Time Classic sausage

Side - Pinto beans item
Side - Pinto beans
$7

1 pint . Feed 2-3 people

Sides - Macaroni Salad item
Sides - Macaroni Salad
$7

1 pint feeds 2-3 people

Sides - Potato Salad item
Sides - Potato Salad
$7

1 pint... feed 2-3 people

Sides - Green Beans item
Sides - Green Beans
$7

1 pint ... feeds 2-3 people

