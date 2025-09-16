Texas Firewalkers BBQ Cook Off Team Registration

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About this event
$200 covers your CBA 4 meat entry fee. GC and RGC get a Custom Wrestling Belt. Top 10 banners in each meat category.
Top 10 overall will receive a banner during their walk!
Friday Night Turn In. Banner for Top 5 - 100% pay out split between the top 3 in the categories.
Thanks to Carl for getting this bean category added. 100% Pay out Banner for the Top 5 winners
50 amp & water only. This is for ONE team only. You are not allowed to share power with another Team.
20 amp circuit. no water. One team per circuit. Located by the pond.
$
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