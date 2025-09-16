Texas Firewalkers

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Texas Firewalkers

About this event

Texas Firewalkers BBQ Cook Off Team Registration

3004 TX-304

Rosanky, TX 78953, USA

4 meat registration
$200

$200 covers your CBA 4 meat entry fee. GC and RGC get a Custom Wrestling Belt. Top 10 banners in each meat category.

Top 10 overall will receive a banner during their walk!

Add On - Cook's Choice
$25

Friday Night Turn In. Banner for Top 5 - 100% pay out split between the top 3 in the categories.

Add On - Beans
$25

Thanks to Carl for getting this bean category added. 100% Pay out Banner for the Top 5 winners

Limited RV SPOT
$85

50 amp & water only. This is for ONE team only. You are not allowed to share power with another Team.

20 amp Team Power
$40

20 amp circuit. no water. One team per circuit. Located by the pond.

Add a donation for Texas Firewalkers

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