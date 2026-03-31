TGIII Memorial Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Include green fees, light breakfast, lunch, entry into putting contest, beat the pro, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions (prizes included) and 2 mulligans
Include 2 golfers, green fees, light breakfast, lunch, entry into putting contest, beat the pro, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions (prizes included) and 2 mulligans (per golfer)
Include 4 golfers, green fees, light breakfast, lunch, entry into putting contest, beat the pro, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions (prizes included) and beat the pro and 2 mulligans (per golfer)
Includes lunch and beverages
Includes tee sign, prominent sign display at registration, breakfast, lunch and Signature Foursome Package
Includes tee sign, prominent sign display at breakfast and lunch and Signature Foursome Package
Includes tee sign, recognition on carts and Signature Foursome Package
Includes tee sign and recognition on carts
Includes tee sign and recognition on putting green
Includes tee sign
$
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