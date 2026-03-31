Teddy Golubowski III Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Teddy Golubowski III Memorial Foundation

About this event

TGIII Memorial Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing

320 Old Corlies Ave

Neptune City, NJ 07753, USA

Premier Individual Golfer
$250

Include green fees, light breakfast, lunch, entry into putting contest, beat the pro, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions (prizes included) and 2 mulligans

Executive Twosome Package
$500

Include 2 golfers, green fees, light breakfast, lunch, entry into putting contest, beat the pro, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions (prizes included) and 2 mulligans (per golfer)

Signature Foursome Package
$1,000

Include 4 golfers, green fees, light breakfast, lunch, entry into putting contest, beat the pro, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions (prizes included) and beat the pro and 2 mulligans (per golfer)

I am unable to play, but will attend Lunch
$50

Includes lunch and beverages

Event Sponsor
$4,000

Includes tee sign, prominent sign display at registration, breakfast, lunch and Signature Foursome Package

Dinner Sponsor
$3,000

Includes tee sign, prominent sign display at breakfast and lunch and Signature Foursome Package

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

Includes tee sign, recognition on carts and Signature Foursome Package

Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Includes tee sign and recognition on carts

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Includes tee sign and recognition on putting green

Tee Sponsor
$250

Includes tee sign

Add a donation for Teddy Golubowski III Memorial Foundation

$

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