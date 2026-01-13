Sponsorship Levels

Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue

TGPR Guardian Angel
$5,000

Impact: Helps fund emergency and intensive veterinary care for multiple dogs in crisis.

Recognition includes:

• Title Sponsor recognition

• Prominent logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity

• Logo/name on all digital marketing and promotions

• Featured sponsor recognition on social media and event pages

• Special thank-you in pre-race announcements

• Premium booth space at event

• Logo/name on swag tote bags

Unlimited free race entries

Man’s Best Friend
$2,500

Impact: Supports surgeries, heartworm treatment, and recovery care.

Recognition includes:

• Prominent logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity

• Premium booth space at post-run area

• Sponsor recognition on social media and announcements

12 free race entries

Big Dog
$1,000

Impact: Covers intake, vetting, and basic care for multiple rescued dogs.

Recognition includes:

• Logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity

• Booth space at post-run area

• Swag bag insert opportunity

• Social media recognition

6 free race entries

Heart Pawtner
$500

Impact: Provides food, medications, and foster support.

Recognition includes:

• Logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity

2 free race entries

