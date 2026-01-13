Sponsorship Levels

Hosted by
13298 Buckhorn Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247, USA
Impact: Helps fund emergency and intensive veterinary care for multiple dogs in crisis.
Recognition includes:
• Title Sponsor recognition
• Prominent logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity
• Logo/name on all digital marketing and promotions
• Featured sponsor recognition on social media and event pages
• Special thank-you in pre-race announcements
• Premium booth space at event
• Logo/name on swag tote bags
• Unlimited free race entries
Impact: Supports surgeries, heartworm treatment, and recovery care.
Recognition includes:
• Prominent logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity
• Premium booth space at post-run area
• Sponsor recognition on social media and announcements
• 12 free race entries
Impact: Covers intake, vetting, and basic care for multiple rescued dogs.
Recognition includes:
• Logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity
• Booth space at post-run area
• Swag bag insert opportunity
• Social media recognition
• 6 free race entries
Heart Pawtner | Impact: Provides food, medications, and foster support.
Recognition includes:
• Logo on swag totes
• Swag totes insert opportunity
• 2 free race entries
