Thai Community Development Centers 30th Encore Auction

Museum Pass Package -
Explore art and culture with this exclusive museum pass package! Enjoy admission to LACMA(2 passes), Skirball Cultural(1 pass), Mingei International Museum (5 passes).
Locations: Los Angeles, San Diego. Valued at $360.
Revive, Review, Refresh
$95
Yoga House Retreat -
One month of unlimited classes.
Unwind and recharge with a relaxing yoga retreat at Yoga House. Perfect for all levels, this experience will leave you balanced and renewed.
Valued at $190.
Location: Pasadena, CA
Wheel of Fortune Super Fan Bundle
$100
Wheel of Fortune Fan Pack-
Calling all Wheel of Fortune fans! This exclusive package includes an autographed photo of Vanna White, a Wheel of Fortune tote bag, t-shirt, key chain, pen, a collectible pin and 4 production passes to the taping of the show. Perfect for any fan of the iconic game show!
Location: Sony Pictures Studios - Culver City, CA
Svvan Fine Art Piece
$2,500
This stunning art piece, donated by Svvan Fine Art, is a true collector's item. Carefully crafted with intricate detail, it embodies elegance and sophistication. Don’t miss your chance to own this exclusive work of art, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Thai CDC and Project by Project. Valued at $8,000.
Glamour & Glow
$425
Pamper yourself with this basket full of luxury beauty products! Featuring top brands like Urban Decay, Lancôme, Azzaro, Maison Margiela, and more! It’s the ultimate collection for any beauty lover.
Valued at $850.
DKNY Bryant Bag
$100
Elevate your style with this chic DKNY tote bag! Measuring 15.5" x 9.5" x 4.25", it features a secure zipper closure, 11" straps, a logo front emblem, and a spacious interior with a zip and slip pocket. Perfect for everyday elegance! Valued at $300.
Picture Perfect Memories (1)
$450
Portrait Photography Packages each of which include three (3) meetings:
Consultation Studio Portrait Session (regular price $325)
In Studio Presentation of images. One (1) 9x14 inch Print, matted (14x18) & signed (regular price $575)
Valued at $900.
Location: Pasadena, CA
Summit Seeker Experience
$80
Sender One Rock Climbing
Reach new heights with an exciting rock-climbing adventure at Sender One! Includes 2 passes to access to indoor climbing walls and gear rental for all levels. For all levels.
Located: Sender One has climbing gyms in Los Angeles, Long Beach & Orange County, CA. Valued at $160.
Let It All Shine
$500
Discover Infinity U, a medical spa nestled in the heart of Huntington Beach, California. Founded in 2012, Infinity U has been a trusted provider of advanced aesthetic treatments and wellness services. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping you achieve your aesthetic goals and enhance your overall well-being. Explore our comprehensive menu of non-invasive procedures, including Botox, fillers, and laser treatments. Experience personalized attention and a spa-like ambiance that will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Embrace the transformative power of beauty and wellness at Infinity U.
Location: Huntington Beach, California.
Valued at $1500.
Kitchen & Care Duo
$75
Make perfect rice every time with the Green Life Go Grain Rice Cooker! Easy to use and perfect for preparing a variety of grains, it’s an essential addition to any kitchen.
Elevate your dental care routine with a Sonicare toothbrush included in this amazing package.
Valued at $130.
Architectural Vision Certificate
$600
Mehrnoosh Architect Certificate –
Transform your space with professional architectural services from Mehrnoosh Architect. This certificate offers expert consultation to help bring your design vision to life. Valued at $1200.
Exquisite Woven Luxurious Bag
$20
Beautifully handcrafted rattan purse made by skilled Thai artisans. This unique piece blends traditional craftsmanship with modern style, supporting both cultural heritage and Thai CDC's mission to empower communities.
