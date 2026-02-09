Thailand New Years Tour

Hosted by
About this event
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai)
Participants making their first deposit before 15 July 2026 will receive a $100 discount. The full cost for the tour is $2,600 for double occupancy and $3,000 for single occupancy. This deposit is non-refundable.
Participants making their first deposit before 15 July 2026 will receive a $100 discount. The full cost for the tour is $2,600 for double occupancy and $3,000 for single occupancy. This deposit is non-refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!