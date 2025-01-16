Sponsors, Thanks for Supporting RECOVERY TAKEOVER!

Main Stage (Garage) Sponsor
$7,500 - $10,000+ (1 Available)
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
Main Stage (Garage) Sponsor
$7,500 - $10,000+ (1 Available)
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
ART
$5,000
Presenting Art Sponsor
$5,000 - $10,000+ (2 Available)
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
Presenting Art Sponsor
$5,000 - $10,000+ (2 Available)
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
HOSPITALITY
$1,000
Hospitality Sponsor
$1,000 - $1,500+
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
Hospitality Sponsor
$1,000 - $1,500+
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
TICKET GIVEAWAY
$500
Ticket Giveaway Sponsor
$500+
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
Ticket Giveaway Sponsor
$500+
If you plan to support more than the minimum for this range, please add it as an additional donation. It is greatly appreciated and supports a great cause!
Add a donation for Recovery Alliance Of Austin
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!