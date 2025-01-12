Silent Auction

Split Rock Lighthouse Quilt 62X72 quilt featuring Split Rock item
$100
Value $150
Savior Double Rifle Bag item
$64
value $55
Sog Range Backpack item
$65
value $55
Leatherman item
$47
value $40
Buck Camp kit item
$40
value 40
Twin Cities Squadron-Chart Your Course. 24X24 item
$200
value $250 Twin Cities Squadron-Chart Your Course. 24X24 painting with certificate of authenticity and museum label. A beacon of unity and purpose, this striking mixed acrylic painting captures the essence of the SeaCadet program—honoring tradition while embracing a future full of opportunity. .
Beacon of Strength: Leading the Way-18X18 item
$168
value $ 250 Painting w/Cert of Authenticity and museum label. It is a vibrant mixed acrylic painting that embodies the essence of the SeaCadet program: strength, leadership, and determination.
Echoes of Command. 12X12 item
$125
value $150 painting with cert of authenticity and museum label. This painting blends the structured patterns of Navy camo with flowing marbled textures to create a visual tribute to leadership and discipline.
Anchored in Purpose-12X12 item
$100
value $150 mixed-medium painting with cert of authenticity and museum label. This piece embodies the strength and unity of the TCS Sea Cadet program.
Hoover Cleanslate Pro Steamcleaner item
$100
value $140
Ryobi Screwdriver Kit Includes bits and stud finder item
$35
value $50
Gerber Tool. Custom Twin Cities Squadron Gerber Center Drive item
$80
value $129
Gerber Strongarm Knife. Custom Twin Cities Squadron Gerber S item
$125
value $180
U.S. Flagpole Kit. Includes 5X3 flag and hanging bracket item
$65
value $55
Let it snow sign item
$25
value $25
Believe in the Magic Sign item
$12
value $20
Pink Crocheted Blanket with Gray Border item
$35
value $45
Red/White/Blue Star Key Hanging Sign item
$15
value $25
Speckled Crocheted Blanket item
$41
value $35
Gray Camo Crocheted Blanket item
$58
value $45
Golf Galaxy Simulator Rental-2 hours of simulator rental tim item
$50
value $85
Two boxes of Maxfli Tour golf balls item
$45
value $85
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls item
$200
value $20
Bowl Cozies (4). item
$32
value $40
Silver Cross Necklace-18” chain item
$35
value $50
Italian Sterling Silver 6mm Ball Stud Earrings item
$38
value $50
Women’s Bath & Body Works Basket item
$40
value $76
Men’s Bath & Body Works Basket item
$35
value $ 64
Maple Bowl: hand-turned 10” wood bowl
$80
value 75
NWU Type 3 Field Notes Day Planner item
$48
value $30
Deluxe Shoe Shine Kit item
$31
value $20
NWU Type 3 Boonie Hat item
$38
value $25
5.11 EDC 2AAA Flashlight item
$31
value $26
5.11 32 oz Hydration Bottle item
$20
value $20
5.11 Rush 12 Backpack item
$60
value $110
Aveda Brush and Product Gift Box item
$32
value $50
Aveda Lotion Set Gift Box item
$25
value $35
(limegreen) Bath and Body Works Set: Candle, Spray & Lotion item
$35
value $35
(limegreen) Bath and Body Works Set: Candle, Spray & Lotion item
$35
value $35
(brown) Bath and Body Works Set: Candle, Spray & Lotion item
$35
value $35
NWU Garment Bag item
$60
value $40
Sports Clips: Men’s Hair Care Package item
$15
value $25
28" Blackstone Griddle item
$220
$299 value
Handmade box
$36
Value $20
General order and other games
$41
Value 40
Dutch Oven
$40
Value $45

