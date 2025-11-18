Sponsorship | 5280 Literacy Symposium: The Full Literacy Equation: Reading, Writing, and the Mind at Work

Hosted by
As a Gold-Level Sponsor, your organization receives premier visibility and exclusive benefits throughout the 5280 Literacy Symposium. You will be recognized prominently on event signage, in the printed conference guide, and as the exclusive Lunch Sponsor—our highest-traffic, most communal moment of the day. This includes verbal recognition as attendees transition to lunch, exclusive “Lunch Sponsored By…” signage in the dining area and at food service stations, and the option to include a table item or flyer for direct engagement. Your brand will appear on event signage, promotional materials, and in event registration and participant emails, along with a full-page ad in the printed program and a featured logo with URL in the April 2026 TRL-CO Members-Only Newsletter. Gold-Level Sponsors also enjoy strong attendee engagement opportunities, including placement of up to 200 materials in welcome bags, a prime 6-ft exhibit table with linens, a personalized social media thank-you post, and complimentary event registration for up to four participants.
As a Silver-Level Sponsor, your organization will be acknowledged as a valued supporter of the 5280 Literacy Symposium, with recognition on event signage and in the printed conference guide. Silver sponsors may also select one exclusive sponsorship component—such as a branded table gift or centerpiece, sponsorship of Keynote Speakers, the CO Success Story Gallery, a Snack Break, the Charging Station, or Welcome Bags—offered on a first-come, first-served basis to maximize visibility. Your logo will appear prominently on event signage, promotional materials, and in event registration and participant emails, along with the option to include a half-page ad in the printed program. Silver sponsors also benefit from direct attendee engagement opportunities, including placing up to 200 materials in welcome bags, receiving a dedicated social media thank-you post, and enjoying complimentary event registration for up to two participants.
As a Bronze-Level Sponsor, your organization will receive official recognition in event signage and the printed conference guide, ensuring meaningful visibility throughout the 5280 Literacy Symposium. Your logo will be included in event registration and participant emails, as well as on event signage and within the conference guide. Bronze sponsors also enjoy direct engagement opportunities through the placement of up to 200 materials in attendee welcome bags, a dedicated social media thank-you post, and one complimentary event registration to attend and participate in the Symposium.
By becoming a Friend of the Chapter, you directly support literacy and evidence-aligned reading instruction across Colorado. Your contribution helps sustain TRL-CO’s nonprofit work, provides scholarships for educators to attend conferences, and advances reading success for all children. As a Friend of the Chapter Sponsor for this event, you will be acknowledged in the printed conference guide, have the opportunity to place up to 200 materials in participant welcome bags, and receive a dedicated thank-you post on social media recognizing your support.
Enhance your visibility at the 5280 Literacy Symposium by reserving a dedicated 6-ft exhibitor table, complete with linens. This add-on is available to sponsors at any level and offers a valuable opportunity to engage directly with attendees, showcasing your resources and offerings to Colorado educators and literacy leaders. TRL-CO will actively support engagement by directing attendees to visit during transitions and breaks, ensuring consistent and meaningful foot traffic. Your reserved table includes space for displays, resources, or giveaways, and high-engagement opportunities throughout the event.
