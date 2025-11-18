Sponsorship | 5280 Literacy Symposium: The Full Literacy Equation: Reading, Writing, and the Mind at Work

As a Gold-Level Sponsor, your organization receives premier visibility and exclusive benefits throughout the 5280 Literacy Symposium. You will be recognized prominently on event signage, in the printed conference guide, and as the exclusive Lunch Sponsor—our highest-traffic, most communal moment of the day. This includes verbal recognition as attendees transition to lunch, exclusive “Lunch Sponsored By…” signage in the dining area and at food service stations, and the option to include a table item or flyer for direct engagement. Your brand will appear on event signage, promotional materials, and in event registration and participant emails, along with a full-page ad in the printed program and a featured logo with URL in the April 2026 TRL-CO Members-Only Newsletter. Gold-Level Sponsors also enjoy strong attendee engagement opportunities, including placement of up to 200 materials in welcome bags, a prime 6-ft exhibit table with linens, a personalized social media thank-you post, and complimentary event registration for up to four participants.