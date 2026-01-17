Thank you for your WECAA Membership, 2026

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About the memberships
$
Valid until March 24, 2027
Valid until March 24, 2027
Requested: 2 hours of volunteer work for WECAA.
Valid until March 24, 2027
Valid until March 24, 2027
Membership category for non-profit organizations with less than 10 employees. Allowed to purchase one (1) guest ticket available at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.
Valid until March 24, 2027
Allowed to purchase + two (2) guest tickets at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.
Valid until March 24, 2027
Government employee. Allowed to purchase +three (3) guest tickets at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.
Valid until March 24, 2027
Corporations/non-profit organizations (more than 10 employees: companies, universities, associations). Allowed to purchase +five (5) guest tickets at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!