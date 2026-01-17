Washington Educational And Cultural Attache Association

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Washington Educational And Cultural Attache Association

About the memberships

Thank you for your WECAA Membership, 2026

Add a donation for Washington Educational And Cultural Attache Association

$

Diplomat
$25

Valid until March 24, 2027

Press/Media
$25

Valid until March 24, 2027

Requested: 2 hours of volunteer work for WECAA.

Individual
$100

Valid until March 24, 2027

Non-Profit
$150

Valid until March 24, 2027

Membership category for non-profit organizations with less than 10 employees. Allowed to purchase one (1) guest ticket available at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.

Business
$250

Valid until March 24, 2027

Allowed to purchase + two (2) guest tickets at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.

Government
$300

Valid until March 24, 2027

Government employee. Allowed to purchase +three (3) guest tickets at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.

Corporate
$500

Valid until March 24, 2027

Corporations/non-profit organizations (more than 10 employees: companies, universities, associations). Allowed to purchase +five (5) guest tickets at discounted member rate to attend any WECAA events.

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