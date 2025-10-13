Thank Yule

Hosted by
About this event
Special promo from the Golden Gays -- buy one and bring a friend for free!!
Special promo from the Golden Gays -- buy one and bring a friend for free!! Enjoy the program with an extra donation to Seed Theatre
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the program with an extra donation to Seed Theatre
Enjoy the full program from a VIP table, closest to the action!
Add another chair to an existing VIP table (must also purchase a table!)
Meet and greet with the cast from the show and get a few photos taken by our professional photographer to be emailed to you later!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!