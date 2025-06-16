Thankful Melodies - C'est Bon Music Academy Fundraising Concert

Hosted by
About this event
230 San Antonio Cir, Mountain View, CA 94040, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Bring your family and friends! This special group package gives you 5 tickets for $100, a wonderful way to enjoy the concert together while supporting our young musicians.
Your contribution directly helps cover the cost of renting the concert hall for this special event. As a thank-you, VIP supporters will enjoy reserved seating for 4 in a designated section.
Your contribution helps fund student coaching sessions, providing young musicians the opportunity to prepare and work closely with our faculty. As a thank-you, VIP supporters will enjoy reserved seating for 2 in a designated section.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!