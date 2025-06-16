Cest Bon Music Inc

Cest Bon Music Inc

Thankful Melodies - C'est Bon Music Academy Fundraising Concert

Tateuchi Hall at CSMA

230 San Antonio Cir, Mountain View, CA 94040, USA

General Admission
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Group Discount – 5 Tickets for $100
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Bring your family and friends! This special group package gives you 5 tickets for $100, a wonderful way to enjoy the concert together while supporting our young musicians.

VIP – Support Recital Hall Rental
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your contribution directly helps cover the cost of renting the concert hall for this special event. As a thank-you, VIP supporters will enjoy reserved seating for 4 in a designated section.

VIP – Support Student Coaching
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your contribution helps fund student coaching sessions, providing young musicians the opportunity to prepare and work closely with our faculty. As a thank-you, VIP supporters will enjoy reserved seating for 2 in a designated section.

