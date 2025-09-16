Thanks for Giving Silent Auction

Hosted by
Lego and Friends Liann's room, ice cream cart, recycling truck, vet clinic rescue buggy, lego create retro camera, Minecraft abandoned mine, Lego Children's amusement park, lego ninjago jays lightning jet eco, Lego City Race Car.
It's in the bag, Life, Chow Crown, Yahtzee, Jenga, Clue, Sequence, Big Brain, Shoot the Moon.
1 Bottle "Borealis" wine, 1 bottle of DrumbHeller wine. Dinner for 2 at Fado with Appetizer, entree, dessert and wine. Donated by Fado Pub and Kitchen.
Christmas lights, 3 glass trees, 40 piece ornaments, adult coloring book, makeup bag, socks, wine with a freezing cooling cup.
Beekman whipped body cream, goat milk hand and body lotion, goatmilk handcream, whipped body cream, goat milk cleansing wipes. 5 pack of socks, and a 31 lunch bag.
$204 Gift Card (12 Top Automatic Washes), Interior Cleaning Packets, Micro-Soft Towel, Suds Sticker, Suds Air Freshener, Suds Brothers Rollup Picnic Blanket (45" W x 55" L) Donated by Suds Brothers Car Wash
Christmas mug, tray, soap dispenser, towels, Christmas decor, ornaments, and a $20 gift card. Donated by 2nd Chances Thrift Store.
Kate Spade large leather tote, matching wallet, deco. heart charm
Preschool LeapFrog, V-tech activity cube, t-tech drop & go, Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head, teethers, baby's first blocks, Fisher price nesting pets, v-tech drawing tablet, music maker, 5 puzzle sets and more!
5-pack hot wheel set, 2 hot wheel motorcycles, 45 individual cars/trucks.
Pioneer Woman table cloths, Thanksgiving dinner plates, pie plates, 5 strands of leaf garland, silverware, serving utensils, kid activities, fall pillows.
Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Ariel, Flynn Rider, Bell, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jasmine, Tianna, and Anna.
Blanket, two cozy socks, coffee mug, two bath and body works soaps, bath and body works candle, three body lotions and sprays from bath and body works. Sweet tooth goodies, and an NIV Bible.
Serving platter, salt and pepper shaker, gravy boat, two side bowls.
Enjoy various dog treats, food, and toys!
Various thanksgiving decorations, plates, silverware, and more!
40 pound bird seed, 3 bird feeders, 10 bird blends packages, 5 pound bag of nutty bird seed, bucket with shovel. Donated by ASE Supply.
Enjoy various Barbie’s from throughout the years!
Enjoy locally roasted coffee and mugs!
Enjoy four tickets to the Columbus Blue Jackets game on December 12th as they take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:00pm. The seats are in section C8, row D seats 5-8. Along with the tickets, enjoy a long sleeve shirt, 2 koozies, a visor, and a canvas bag. All donated by Memorial Health.
Graciously donated by painter, Mark Gingerich, "Lake Erie Coastline" is available to you with a reserve of $300.
