Thanks for Giving Silent Auction

Lego Basket item
Lego Basket
$40

Starting bid

Lego and Friends Liann's room, ice cream cart, recycling truck, vet clinic rescue buggy, lego create retro camera, Minecraft abandoned mine, Lego Children's amusement park, lego ninjago jays lightning jet eco, Lego City Race Car.

Family Fun Basket
$40

Starting bid

It's in the bag, Life, Chow Crown, Yahtzee, Jenga, Clue, Sequence, Big Brain, Shoot the Moon.

Fado Dinner Basket item
Fado Dinner Basket
$50

Starting bid

1 Bottle "Borealis" wine, 1 bottle of DrumbHeller wine. Dinner for 2 at Fado with Appetizer, entree, dessert and wine. Donated by Fado Pub and Kitchen.

Bright & Cheery Christmas Basket item
Bright & Cheery Christmas Basket
$40

Starting bid

Christmas lights, 3 glass trees, 40 piece ornaments, adult coloring book, makeup bag, socks, wine with a freezing cooling cup.

Ladies Basket
$40

Starting bid

Beekman whipped body cream, goat milk hand and body lotion, goatmilk handcream, whipped body cream, goat milk cleansing wipes. 5 pack of socks, and a 31 lunch bag.

Suds Bucket
$50

Starting bid

$204 Gift Card (12 Top Automatic Washes), Interior Cleaning Packets, Micro-Soft Towel, Suds Sticker, Suds Air Freshener, Suds Brothers Rollup Picnic Blanket (45" W x 55" L) Donated by Suds Brothers Car Wash

2nd Chances Christmas Basket
$40

Starting bid

Christmas mug, tray, soap dispenser, towels, Christmas decor, ornaments, and a $20 gift card. Donated by 2nd Chances Thrift Store.

Kate Spade
$75

Starting bid

Kate Spade large leather tote, matching wallet, deco. heart charm

Baby Basket
$40

Starting bid

Preschool LeapFrog, V-tech activity cube, t-tech drop & go, Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head, teethers, baby's first blocks, Fisher price nesting pets, v-tech drawing tablet, music maker, 5 puzzle sets and more!

Hot Wheels Basket
$30

Starting bid

5-pack hot wheel set, 2 hot wheel motorcycles, 45 individual cars/trucks.

Thanksgiving Day Basket
$30

Starting bid

Pioneer Woman table cloths, Thanksgiving dinner plates, pie plates, 5 strands of leaf garland, silverware, serving utensils, kid activities, fall pillows.

Disney Princess Barbies
$40

Starting bid

Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Ariel, Flynn Rider, Bell, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jasmine, Tianna, and Anna.

Mom Basket
$40

Starting bid

Blanket, two cozy socks, coffee mug, two bath and body works soaps, bath and body works candle, three body lotions and sprays from bath and body works. Sweet tooth goodies, and an NIV Bible.

Dish Set
$30

Starting bid

Serving platter, salt and pepper shaker, gravy boat, two side bowls.

Doggy Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy various dog treats, food, and toys!

Thanksgiving Basket # 2
$30

Starting bid

Various thanksgiving decorations, plates, silverware, and more!

Bird Basket
$75

Starting bid

40 pound bird seed, 3 bird feeders, 10 bird blends packages, 5 pound bag of nutty bird seed, bucket with shovel. Donated by ASE Supply.

Barbie Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy various Barbie’s from throughout the years!

Coffee Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy locally roasted coffee and mugs!

Columbus Blue Jackets Package item
Columbus Blue Jackets Package
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy four tickets to the Columbus Blue Jackets game on December 12th as they take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:00pm. The seats are in section C8, row D seats 5-8. Along with the tickets, enjoy a long sleeve shirt, 2 koozies, a visor, and a canvas bag. All donated by Memorial Health.

Mark Gingerich Painting: "Lake Erie Coastline"
$300

Starting bid

Graciously donated by painter, Mark Gingerich, "Lake Erie Coastline" is available to you with a reserve of $300.

