Thanks Giving Charity Golf Classic's Silent Auction

132 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi, MS 39530, USA
2 night stay - Dinner or Brunch at Scarlet's Steak & Seafood.
One night stay & $40 to Ami's Pizza
Two Tickets to Jason Aldean and $100 Gift Certificate to Mary Mahoneys.
Bayou Classic 82QT Stainless Boiler Cooker Kit and 10lbs of shrimp.
4 Blowout hair styles from Polished Salon
5 pallets and Body Shimmer
T-Shirt, sweat shirt, 2 can coolers and hat
MS Cheese Board, Three hand painted Oyster Door Hangers
Long Drink Golf Bag and Gallon of Gumbo
2 Swig Golf Cups, Titlest Pro VI Golf Balls, Peter Miller Hat and Golf Towel.
Wooden “Cheers” Serving Tray Bloody Mary Mix and garnish.
Pottery Chip & Dip, WL inspired cocktail recipe book, drink stirrers, snack picks & silicone cups.
Whisky Tree Bourbon, Two Freezing Cups, Snack
Tall Urn & Bowl
Dahlonega. GA Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Two Wine Tumblers, Cocktail Napkins, Lolita Ornament & Cheese Tray
Dahlonega. GA Blackberry Wine, Peach Wine, Balsamic Vinegar, 2 Coasters, 2 Wine tumblers, cocktail Napkins & Lolita Ornament
Keep it Simple, y’all!Cook Book & 10 lbs of 26/30 P&D Shrimp
$50 McElroy’s Harbor House / $100 Mary Mahoney’s / Dinner for Two Jazzeppi’s Ristorante
Season Membership to Biloxi Little Theatre “Patron Couple”
10 Dozen Pusharatas made fresh Christmas Eve!! Contact Leonie for pick up info.
Round of Gold for 4 and 2 Rooms at the Beau Rivage
#303 of 1000 made for the 2001 Masters.
Cooler Bag and 5 Hats.
Crown Royal Gift Pack with Flask & BMW Car Cleaning Kit
1800 Tequila Patio Umbrella
See attachment for details
See attachment for details
See attachment for details
See attachment for details
See attached for details
See attachment for details
This is 5 days of hunting! See attached for details!
See attachment for details
See Attached for details
See attached for details
See attached for details
See attached for details
See attachment for details
See attachment for details
All of this Golf good stuff goes to the highest bidder! There may even be a few extras…… :)
Bloody Mary Basket with Tito’s, Zing Zang, Lemons, Limes, Stuffed Olives, Tobasco, Worcestershire, and SCRATCHERS!
