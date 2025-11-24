Thanks Giving Charity Golf Classic's Silent Auction

Hosted by

Weekend Getaway & Dining at The Scarlet Pearl
$175

Starting bid

2 night stay - Dinner or Brunch at Scarlet's Steak & Seafood.

Stay & Play at The Scarlet Pearl
$45

Starting bid

One night stay & $40 to Ami's Pizza

Concert & Dinner
$200

Starting bid

Two Tickets to Jason Aldean and $100 Gift Certificate to Mary Mahoneys.

Back Yard Shrimp Boil item
Back Yard Shrimp Boil
$100

Starting bid

Bayou Classic 82QT Stainless Boiler Cooker Kit and 10lbs of shrimp.

Blow Out Package item
Blow Out Package
$35

Starting bid

4 Blowout hair styles from Polished Salon

Coco Kosmetik’s Package item
Coco Kosmetik’s Package
$45

Starting bid

5 pallets and Body Shimmer

True South Active Wear item
True South Active Wear
$25

Starting bid

T-Shirt, sweat shirt, 2 can coolers and hat

Gulf Light Treasurers Gift Basket item
Gulf Light Treasurers Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

MS Cheese Board, Three hand painted Oyster Door Hangers

Golf & Gumbo item
Golf & Gumbo
$50

Starting bid

Long Drink Golf Bag and Gallon of Gumbo

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 Swig Golf Cups, Titlest Pro VI Golf Balls, Peter Miller Hat and Golf Towel.

Bloody Cheers item
Bloody Cheers
$35

Starting bid

Wooden “Cheers” Serving Tray Bloody Mary Mix and garnish.

White Lotus Inspired Basket item
White Lotus Inspired Basket
$35

Starting bid

Pottery Chip & Dip, WL inspired cocktail recipe book, drink stirrers, snack picks & silicone cups.

Men’s Gift Basket item
Men’s Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Whisky Tree Bourbon, Two Freezing Cups, Snack

Greg Breland Pottery item
Greg Breland Pottery
$20

Starting bid

Tall Urn & Bowl

Wine Gift Basket item
Wine Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Dahlonega. GA Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Two Wine Tumblers, Cocktail Napkins, Lolita Ornament & Cheese Tray

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$15

Starting bid

Dahlonega. GA Blackberry Wine, Peach Wine, Balsamic Vinegar, 2 Coasters, 2 Wine tumblers, cocktail Napkins & Lolita Ornament

Cook Book & Shrimp item
Cook Book & Shrimp
$25

Starting bid

Keep it Simple, y’all!Cook Book & 10 lbs of 26/30 P&D Shrimp

Dine at Three Biloxi Restaurants item
Dine at Three Biloxi Restaurants
$45

Starting bid

$50 McElroy’s Harbor House / $100 Mary Mahoney’s / Dinner for Two Jazzeppi’s Ristorante

Theatre Membership item
Theatre Membership
$25

Starting bid

Season Membership to Biloxi Little Theatre “Patron Couple”

Pusharatas 10 Dozen item
Pusharatas 10 Dozen
$45

Starting bid

10 Dozen Pusharatas made fresh Christmas Eve!! Contact Leonie for pick up info.

Golf Package for 4 and 2 Rooms item
Golf Package for 4 and 2 Rooms
$500

Starting bid

Round of Gold for 4 and 2 Rooms at the Beau Rivage

Perdido Golf Getaway item
Perdido Golf Getaway
$350

Starting bid

Ladies Masters Tournament Commemorative Watch. item
Ladies Masters Tournament Commemorative Watch.
$150

Starting bid

#303 of 1000 made for the 2001 Masters. 

Kanga Camo Cooler Bag & Hats item
Kanga Camo Cooler Bag & Hats
$25

Starting bid

Cooler Bag and 5 Hats.

Crown and Car Cleaning Kit item
Crown and Car Cleaning Kit
$35

Starting bid

Crown Royal Gift Pack with Flask & BMW Car Cleaning Kit

Patio Umbrella item
Patio Umbrella
$25

Starting bid

1800 Tequila Patio Umbrella

Indy 500 item
Indy 500
$4,100

Starting bid

See attachment for details

Churchill Downs VIP item
Churchill Downs VIP
$2,950

Starting bid

See attachment for details

Kentucky Derby item
Kentucky Derby
$8,450

Starting bid

See attachment for details

NASCAR Driver Experience item
NASCAR Driver Experience
$2,699

Starting bid

See attachment for details

The Players Championship item
The Players Championship
$2,999

Starting bid

See attached for details

CMA Awards & Private After Party item
CMA Awards & Private After Party
$5,399

Starting bid

See attachment for details

Dove Hunting in South America item
Dove Hunting in South America
$3,999

Starting bid

This is 5 days of hunting! See attached for details!

A night at Red Rocks item
A night at Red Rocks
$3,295

Starting bid

See attachment for details

U.S. Open Trophy Club Getaway item
U.S. Open Trophy Club Getaway
$5,999

Starting bid

See Attached for details

Tee Off in Monterey item
Tee Off in Monterey
$2,499

Starting bid

See attached for details

Old Head Gol item
Old Head Gol
$4,649

Starting bid

See attached for details

Ireland Golf Adventure item
Ireland Golf Adventure
$5,999

Starting bid

See attached for details

Master Your Game PGA Experience item
Master Your Game PGA Experience
$5,299

Starting bid

See attachment for details

2026 BMW Championship item
2026 BMW Championship
$2,299

Starting bid

See attachment for details

Golf with Uncle Bob item
Golf with Uncle Bob
$400

Starting bid

All of this Golf good stuff goes to the highest bidder! There may even be a few extras…… :)

Mary’s & Money item
Mary’s & Money
$40

Starting bid

Bloody Mary Basket with Tito’s, Zing Zang, Lemons, Limes, Stuffed Olives, Tobasco, Worcestershire, and SCRATCHERS!

Men’s Stocking Stuffer Basket item
Men’s Stocking Stuffer Basket
$45

Starting bid

Wine Bottle Umbrella with Matching Accessories item
Wine Bottle Umbrella with Matching Accessories
$25

Starting bid

Stuff for Your Pup item
Stuff for Your Pup
$20

Starting bid

