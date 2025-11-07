ThanksGaming 2025 Auction

Hosted by
280 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020, USA
Starting bid
Krampus is Santa Claus' evil twin. Each year the horned devil would go out on Christmas Even punishing the naughtiest of the naughty kids. He was so good at his job (as was Santa!), that Krampus' list got smaller and smaller every year, until finally he hungered for new targets to inflict his pain and punishment on... Santa and his elves!
The North pole is home to Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and of course the elves! The Village is very connected with an epic Christmas tree in the village center and all of the various locations around it. Careful, the elves may look cute, but they are charmingly annoying and you'll be spending plenty of time dealing with them.
A copy of the Core Box (required to play) IS included in this bundle. Thank you to Van Ryder Games for the donation!
Starting bid
Krampus is Santa Claus' evil twin. Each year the horned devil would go out on Christmas Even punishing the naughtiest of the naughty kids. He was so good at his job (as was Santa!), that Krampus' list got smaller and smaller every year, until finally he hungered for new targets to inflict his pain and punishment on... Santa and his elves!
The North pole is home to Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and of course the elves! The Village is very connected with an epic Christmas tree in the village center and all of the various locations around it. Careful, the elves may look cute, but they are charmingly annoying and you'll be spending plenty of time dealing with them.
A copy of the Core Box (required to play) IS included in this bundle. Thank you to Van Ryder Games for the donation!
Starting bid
This Final Girl bundle includes the Core Box required to play any Final Girl content, Northpole Nightmare, and The Haunting of Creech Manor
Starting bid
The Complete Season 2 of Final Girl
Starting bid
The Thing: The Boardgame is an intense, cinematic hidden role and survival experience for 1 to 8 players, based on John Carpenter's 1982 cult horror film.
Set in the desolate Antarctic research station, Outpost 31, you and your fellow players must manage resources (food, fuel, flamethrowers) to survive the brutal conditions, maintain the base, and find a way to escape.
The twist: One of you is secretly The Thing, a shape-shifting alien entity focused on assimilating or killing the human survivors. The Thing's goal is to prevent all escape routes, or worse, escape with the humans disguised as one of them. Players must cooperate to live, but paranoia is your worst enemy. Will you trust your teammate? Can you be sure the blood sample you just tested isn't lying?
What is Included: The Complete All-In Pledge
This auction includes the Core Game along with every expansion, miniature set, and deluxe component unlocked during the Kickstarter campaign and available through the pledge manager. This is the definitive, maximum-content bundle for this acclaimed game!
CORE GAME & EXPANSIONS:
THE CORE GAME: The Thing: The Boardgame Core Box and Rulebook.
EXPANSION: The Thing: Norwegian Outpost Expansion (Adds new characters, the Thule Station map, and gameplay based on the 2011 prequel film).
STRETCH GOALS: All Unlocked Stretch Goals from the Kickstarter campaign (including new characters, mechanics, and components).
Starting bid
Kingdom Rush: Rift in Time is a cooperative, polyomino-based board game for 1 to 4 players that perfectly captures the heart-pounding action of the acclaimed tower defense video game series. You and your allies must work together to fend off the furious onslaught of the mysterious Time Mage who is warping the timeline!
Command asymmetrical Heroes and build Towers to defend the realm by placing unique polyomino pieces to attack enemies and deploying soldiers to hold back the advancing monster horde. Using an innovative mechanism where you can play or pass Tower cards to your teammates for upgrades, players must strategize around formidable foes, game-changing events, and epic boss battles across a challenging, scenario-based campaign. Will you stop the Time Mage's plan for total domination of the space-time continuum?
This bundle includes the Core Game and ALL gameplay expansions, deluxe components, and unlocked Stretch Goals from the campaign!
CORE GAME & DELUXE UPGRADES:
Kingdom Rush: Rift in Time Core Box.
Limited Edition Deluxe Upgrade (King Pledge Upgrades):
Premium plastic Soldier miniatures upgrade (12 pcs).
Custom Hero Trays with covers (4 pcs).
Custom Tower Tray with cover.
Plastic Crystal and Wooden Heart token upgrades.
EXPANSIONS & ADD-ONS (ALL Gameplay Content):
Sir Gerald Lightseeker vs J.T. Expansion: Adds a new Hero, a new Boss, new scenarios, and components.
Vez'nan vs Moloch Expansion: Adds a new Hero (Vez'nan), a new Boss (Moloch), new scenarios, and components.
3D Towers Expansion: Cardboard upgrade set for all 18 Towers, giving them a detailed 3D structure on the board.
All Unlocked Stretch Goals (Including Spider Goddess Expansion): Adds 6 new scenarios, 4 new Hero and Boss miniatures (Spider Goddess, Greenmuck, Grawl, Lynn), new Hero Boards, Action cards, and more content, significantly expanding the campaign.
Starting bid
Police Precinct is a cooperative/semi-cooperative game where players are tasked with solving a mysterious murder while simultaneously working to keep crime on the streets under control, and to keep the city from falling into chaos.
Starting bid
Celebrate each day of advent with the Advent Dice Calendar! This colorful box adorned with a gingerbread village contains 24 window-slots full of surprises: 8 gingerbread-themed holiday dice, 15 random dice from our collection, and a special metal dice for the grand finale. Uncover the magic of the holidays with every slot!
Starting bid
In the Funkoverse Strategy Game, you combine your favorite characters and go head-to-head in four exciting game scenarios. Use your characters' unique abilities to gain points and achieve victory!
This bundle includes:
Harry Potter 100
DC Comics 100
Jurassic Park 100
Starting bid
In Mythic Mischief, you play as a faction of Mythic Manor students competing to get as many of the other students caught by the Tomekeeper as you can without getting caught yourself.
Each Faction has its own unique set of abilities to move around the board, move the other factions into the path of the Tomekeeper, and even alter the course of the Tomekeeper by moving bookshelves.
Players are able to upgrade their Faction’s abilities throughout the game by collecting powerful Tomes from around the library.
The winner is the first Team to score 10 Mischief Points or the Team with the most points when the Tomekeeper finishes returning all of the Tomes after lunch!
Includes:
Vol 1 + Vol 2 + Appendix A
Starting bid
This is a lot of art from local artists!
Starting bid
Welcome to Fireball Island! You may have heard stories. You may have visited when you were younger. Perhaps you even saw a fireball engulf a fellow traveler in a hellscape of horror that makes you afraid to close your eyes at night. Whatever the case, welcome back! Turns out that Vul-Kar didn't like having his gem stolen way back when, so there has been some volcanic upheaval, an explosion in our snake population, feral tigers, new types of trees bent on ending human life, and swarms of bees everywhere. But don't worry — we have top people working on it.
Bundle includes:
Starting bid
This bundle includes:
Starting bid
Stack O' Cats is a balancing game, with a little press-your luck element thrown in. Gather up to six friends for the most fun you’ll ever have trying to get a cat to do what you want them to! Take turns stacking wooden cats of all sorts one on top of another, but beware - these cat’s won’t stay still for long! Be the best at keeping the cats under control, and you’ll come out the victor!
Players take turns drawing a cat meeple from the big Bag o’ Cats, and balancing it anywhere on top of the cat stack, then gaining points for that cat’s placement. The game has multiple point variants to encourage different stacking styles! You can play for most points or least to be crowned victor, you decide which way to play. Thirty two unique shaped cat meeples and forty meeples total ensure that every game will be different! Our sturdy base also ensures that you have a firm foundation to work from to build fun and crazy cat stacks. Solo and coop modes are also available.
Starting bid
In Pandemic, several virulent diseases have broken out simultaneously all over the world! The players are disease-fighting specialists whose mission is to treat disease hotspots while researching cures for each of four plagues before they get out of hand.
The game board depicts several major population centers on Earth. On each turn, a player can use up to four actions to travel between cities, treat infected populaces, discover a cure, or build a research station. A deck of cards provides the players with these abilities, but sprinkled throughout this deck are Epidemic! cards that accelerate and intensify the diseases' activity. A second, separate deck of cards controls the "normal" spread of the infections.
Taking a unique role within the team, players must plan their strategy to mesh with their specialists' strengths in order to conquer the diseases. For example, the Operations Expert can build research stations which are needed to find cures for the diseases and which allow for greater mobility between cities; the Scientist needs only four cards of a particular disease to cure it instead of the normal five—but the diseases are spreading quickly and time is running out. If one or more diseases spreads beyond recovery or if too much time elapses, the players all lose. If they cure the four diseases, they all win!
Starting bid
A voucher for a 90 minute massage from The Massage Wizard (Reworks Mobile Massage)
Valid for 5 years
Starting bid
Dead Cells: The Rogue-Lite Board Game is a dungeon-crawler that offers a cooperative rogue-lite experience inspired by the Metroidvania genre, playable with 1-4 players, and with a gameplay of around 45 minutes. Explore the ever-changing island of Dead Cells in this ruthless dungeon crawler. Explore. Kill. Die. Mutate. Repeat.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!