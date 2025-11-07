ThanksGaming 2025 Auction

Krampus is Santa Claus' evil twin. Each year the horned devil would go out on Christmas Even punishing the naughtiest of the naughty kids. He was so good at his job (as was Santa!), that Krampus' list got smaller and smaller every year, until finally he hungered for new targets to inflict his pain and punishment on... Santa and his elves!



The North pole is home to Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and of course the elves! The Village is very connected with an epic Christmas tree in the village center and all of the various locations around it. Careful, the elves may look cute, but they are charmingly annoying and you'll be spending plenty of time dealing with them.





A copy of the Core Box (required to play) IS included in this bundle. Thank you to Van Ryder Games for the donation!