ThanksGaming 2025

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. It allows open-board gaming play with access to the provided game library or you can bring your own! All activities are included for ages 14 or under.
NOTE: You will automatically receive a charitable donation receipt for the full price of each ticket purchased.
Everything in general admission, plus 10 activity tickets ($10 value). Activity tickets can be used for scheduled events, RPG Rerolls, giveaways, purchases of available used games, and t-shirts. Any leftover tickets can be carried over to future events (does not apply to admission).
NOTE: You will automatically receive a charitable donation receipt for the price of a General Admission Ticket for each ticket purchased at this tier.
Everything in Activity Admission, plus a goodie bag of items donated from affiliates of Gamers Giving.
NOTE: You will automatically receive a charitable donation receipt for the price of a General Admission Ticket for each ticket purchased at this tier.
Need a bag to carry your items? Grab a Gamers Giving Bag! This reusable tote is 15" x 13" in size and features a large, open main compartment with gusseted sides and a bottom board for added durability.
