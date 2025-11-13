Skoolie Foundation

Thanksgiving Blessing Boxes Registration 2025

11305 Waller Rd E

Tacoma, WA 98446, USA

Monday Pickup (11/24/25)
Free

Sign up to pick up your blessing box on Monday, 11/24/25 between 11am-5pm.


Each Blessing Box contains a full dinner meal, but please be aware that the items will need to be cooked and prepared. They are not ready to eat.

Tuesday Pickup, (11/25/25)
Free

Sign up to pick up your blessing box on Tuesday, 11/25/25 between 11am-5pm.


Wednesday Pickup, (11/26/25)
Free

Sign up to pick up your blessing box on Wednesday, 11/26/25 between 11am-5pm.


