West Point Parents Club of MA

Hosted by

West Point Parents Club of MA

About this event

Thanksgiving Break Bus 2025

Bus Ticket TO West Point
$100

Bus ticket TO West Point -

Members use discount code provided when you joined the club.
Monday, December 1, 12pm from Newton @ Newton/Riverside MBTA Station, ~12:45pm from Sturbridge @ 236 Route 15, adjacent to the Mobil station

Bus Ticket FROM West Point
$100

Bus ticket FROM West Point -
Members use discount code provided when you joined the club.

Wednesday, November 26, 3:30pm from Doubleday Road near Johnson Stadium Parking, West Point

Cadet in Charge
Free

CIC From WP

Cadet in Charge
Free

CIC TO West Point

Add a donation for West Point Parents Club of MA

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