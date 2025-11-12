Thanksgiving Break Bus 2025

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Bus ticket TO West Point -
Members use discount code provided when you joined the club.
Monday, December 1, 12pm from Newton @ Newton/Riverside MBTA Station, ~12:45pm from Sturbridge @ 236 Route 15, adjacent to the Mobil station
Bus ticket FROM West Point -
Members use discount code provided when you joined the club.
Wednesday, November 26, 3:30pm from Doubleday Road near Johnson Stadium Parking, West Point
CIC From WP
CIC TO West Point
$
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