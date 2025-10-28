Thanksgiving Family Picnic 2025

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Hand Carved Virginia Baked Ham with cinnamon honey butter, brown sugar bacon, Greenleaf lettuce and Swiss Cheese on freshly baked sourdough bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, wild rice salad and a holiday cookie.
Hand Carved Roasted Turkey on Greenleaf lettuce with cranberry and savory stuffing on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, fruit, and a cookie.
Hand-carved roasted turkey, pomegranates, candied walnuts and mozzarella cheese on a crisp bed of salad greens with poppyseed dressing.
Sliced avocado, strawberries, and feta cheese on salad greens. Served with a vidalia onion dressing and two pieces of homemade bread and cinnamon honey butter.
PB&J on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie
Turkey and cheese sandwich on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie
Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Hand Carved Virginia Baked Ham with cinnamon honey butter, brown sugar bacon, Greenleaf lettuce and Swiss Cheese on freshly baked sourdough bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, wild rice salad and a holiday cookie.
Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Hand Carved Roasted Turkey on Greenleaf lettuce with cranberry and savory stuffing on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, fruit, and a cookie.
Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Hand-carved roasted turkey, pomegranates, candied walnuts and mozzarella cheese on a crisp bed of salad greens with poppyseed dressing.
Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Sliced avocado, strawberries, and feta cheese on salad greens. Served with a vidalia onion dressing and two pieces of homemade bread and cinnamon honey butter.
Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. PB&J on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie
Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Plain turkey and cheese sandwich on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie
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