St George Episcopal School PTO

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St George Episcopal School PTO

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Thanksgiving Family Picnic 2025

6900 West Ave

San Antonio, TX 78213, USA

Sweet Holiday Ham Sandwich
$15

Hand Carved Virginia Baked Ham with cinnamon honey butter, brown sugar bacon, Greenleaf lettuce and Swiss Cheese on freshly baked sourdough bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, wild rice salad and a holiday cookie.


Holiday Roasted Turkey Sandwich
$15

Hand Carved Roasted Turkey on Greenleaf lettuce with cranberry and savory stuffing on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, fruit, and a cookie. 


Holiday Pomegranate Turkey Salad
$15

Hand-carved roasted turkey, pomegranates, candied walnuts and mozzarella cheese on a crisp bed of salad greens with poppyseed dressing.


Strawberry Avocado Salad (Vegetarian)
$15

Sliced avocado, strawberries, and feta cheese on salad greens. Served with a vidalia onion dressing and two pieces of homemade bread and cinnamon honey butter.


Kids - Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
$8

PB&J on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie


Kids - Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
$8

Turkey and cheese sandwich on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie


FACULTY, STAFF or STUDENT Sweet Holiday Ham Sandwich
Free

Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Hand Carved Virginia Baked Ham with cinnamon honey butter, brown sugar bacon, Greenleaf lettuce and Swiss Cheese on freshly baked sourdough bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, wild rice salad and a holiday cookie.


FACULTY, STAFF or STUDENT Holiday Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Free

Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Hand Carved Roasted Turkey on Greenleaf lettuce with cranberry and savory stuffing on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Served with a dill pickle spear, fruit, and a cookie. 


FACULTY, STAFF or STUDENT Holiday Pomegranate Turkey Salad
Free

Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Hand-carved roasted turkey, pomegranates, candied walnuts and mozzarella cheese on a crisp bed of salad greens with poppyseed dressing.


FACULTY, STAFF or STUDENT Strawberry Avocado Salad (Veg)
Free

Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Sliced avocado, strawberries, and feta cheese on salad greens. Served with a vidalia onion dressing and two pieces of homemade bread and cinnamon honey butter.


FACULTY, STAFF or STUDENT Peanut Butter & Jelly
Free

Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. PB&J on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie


FACULTY, STAFF or STUDENT Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Free

Your meal is on the house, courtesy of the PTO. Plain turkey and cheese sandwich on white bread, served with chips, fruit cup, and a chocolate chip cookie


Sponsor A Teacher Meal
$15

Show your gratitude to our amazing faculty and staff by sponsoring one of the meals for our faculty and staff

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!