Thanksgiving Feast

Hosted by
About this event
St. Augustine, FL 32086, USA
We will be attending the event, but will be bringing our own lunch.
Take a turn in the cake walk for a chance to win a delicious baked treat! Purchase up to 5 turns per student.
Take a turn in the cake walk for a chance to win a delicious baked treat! Purchase up to 5 turns per student.
Take a turn in the cake walk for a chance to win a delicious baked treat! Purchase up to 5 turns per student.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!