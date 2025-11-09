Pure Heart Foundation

Thanksgiving Food Drive

4210 Trumbull

Detroit, MI 48208, USA

Community Patrons
This event is free of charge and we invite you to come out and get what you need. Let us know if you'll be in attendance!

Volunteer
We are looking for individuals in the community to

  • Volunteer the day of the food giveaway Sunday, November 23rd.

You will receive an email from [email protected] with further details regarding your role.

Community Partner
We are looking for individuals in the community to

  • Host a food drive party with your friends & family! Take a night to gather with your loved ones for a special cause.
  • Donate non-perishables at one of our drop-off locations: Trumbullplex, Cass Commons.
  • Volunteer the day of the food giveaway 11/23 (click here)

Contact us at [email protected] to schedule a pickup for any scheduled food drive party.

Brand Partner
We are looking for brands and organizations in the community to

  • Host a food drive internally within their company that will ask employees, staff, and crew to donate non-perishable goods.
  • Host a drop off location for community members to give their donations to.
  • Volunteer the day of the food giveaway 11/23.
  • Promote the food drive on your digital media platforms.

Contact us at [email protected] to schedule a pickup or drop-off for donation boxes.

