Thanksgiving Meal 2026

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H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.
H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.
H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.
H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.
H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.
H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.
H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.
We will see if HEB has a meal pre-cooked, CFAA members can drop it off, unless the sponsors want to, or we will cater a meal
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