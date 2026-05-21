Citizens Fire Academy Alumni of Sugar Land

Offered by

Citizens Fire Academy Alumni of Sugar Land

About this shop

Thanksgiving Meal 2026

Station 1
$150

H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.

0
Station 2
$150

H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.

0
Station 3
$150

H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.

0
Station 4
$150

H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.

0
Station 5
$150

H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.

0
Station 6
$150

H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.

0
Station 7
$150

H-E-B gift card will be provided to the crew that's working that day.

0
Dispatch
$150

We will see if HEB has a meal pre-cooked, CFAA members can drop it off, unless the sponsors want to, or we will cater a meal

0
Add a donation for Citizens Fire Academy Alumni of Sugar Land

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!