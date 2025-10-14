Thanksgiving Meals-Catered to You

Each freshly prepared meal is $20 and includes all your holiday favorites, packaged family-style & ready to serve:

Roasted Turkey

Baked Ham

Cornbread Dressing

Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Dinner Roll with Butter

Cranberry Relish

Slice of Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Pie (or a 50/50 mix)

Delivery to businesses is available by additional donation, with a minimum of 10 meals per delivery or pick up available for smaller orders.



Each order includes disposable plates, napkins, and cutlery, making it an easy, convenient way to enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving feast while giving back to a great cause. All proceeds benefit the Pioneer Tech Foundation, supporting students and programs that build our community’s future.