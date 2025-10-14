Thanksgiving Meals-Catered to You

Each freshly prepared meal is $20 and includes all your holiday favorites, packaged family-style & ready to serve:
- Roasted Turkey
- Baked Ham
- Cornbread Dressing
- Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy
- Whipped Sweet Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Dinner Roll with Butter
- Cranberry Relish
- Slice of Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Pie (or a 50/50 mix)
Delivery to businesses is available by additional donation, with a minimum of 10 meals per delivery or pick up available for smaller orders.
Each order includes disposable plates, napkins, and cutlery, making it an easy, convenient way to enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving feast while giving back to a great cause. All proceeds benefit the Pioneer Tech Foundation, supporting students and programs that build our community’s future.
Each freshly prepared meal is $20 and includes all your holiday favorites, packaged family-style & ready to serve:
- Roasted Turkey
- Baked Ham
- Cornbread Dressing
- Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy
- Whipped Sweet Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Dinner Roll with Butter
- Cranberry Relish
- Slice of Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Pie (or a 50/50 mix)
Delivery to businesses is available by additional donation, with a minimum of 10 meals per delivery or pick up available for smaller orders.
Each order includes disposable plates, napkins, and cutlery, making it an easy, convenient way to enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving feast while giving back to a great cause. All proceeds benefit the Pioneer Tech Foundation, supporting students and programs that build our community’s future.