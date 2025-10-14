Pioneer Technology Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Pioneer Technology Center Foundation Inc

About this event

Thanksgiving Meals-Catered to You

2101 N Ash St

Ponca City, OK 74601, USA

Meals
$20

Each freshly prepared meal is $20 and includes all your holiday favorites, packaged family-style & ready to serve:

  • Roasted Turkey
  • Baked Ham
  • Cornbread Dressing
  • Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy
  • Whipped Sweet Potatoes
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Dinner Roll with Butter
  • Cranberry Relish
  • Slice of Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Pie (or a 50/50 mix)

Delivery to businesses is available by additional donation, with a minimum of 10 meals per delivery or pick up available for smaller orders.


Each order includes disposable plates, napkins, and cutlery, making it an easy, convenient way to enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving feast while giving back to a great cause. All proceeds benefit the Pioneer Tech Foundation, supporting students and programs that build our community’s future.

Add a donation for Pioneer Technology Center Foundation Inc

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