Thanksgiving MegPie Fundraiser

Who really wants to slave away in the kitchen baking treats for the entire family when you could… not? 😏

Skip the mess, skip the stress, and let MegPies save your Thanksgiving!

Starting TODAY, you can pre-order MegPies by the DOZEN — or, you know… four dozen (we don’t judge). Stack them on a cute tray, add a little fall décor, and pass them off as your own sweet, homemade deliciousness. Your family will never know. 😉

📦 PICK-UP DATES:

🗓 Tuesday, Nov. 25th

🗓 Wednesday, Nov. 26th

📍 Pickup at the WHS Ram Band Hall

🎶 All proceeds benefit the WHS Ram Band Boosters and our amazing WHS Ram Band!

Let’s support our kids AND have one less thing to cook this Thanksgiving.