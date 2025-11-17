Thanksgiving MegPie Fundraiser

Hosted by
Who really wants to slave away in the kitchen baking treats for the entire family when you could… not? 😏
Skip the mess, skip the stress, and let MegPies save your Thanksgiving!
Starting TODAY, you can pre-order MegPies by the DOZEN — or, you know… four dozen (we don’t judge). Stack them on a cute tray, add a little fall décor, and pass them off as your own sweet, homemade deliciousness. Your family will never know. 😉
📦 PICK-UP DATES:
🗓 Tuesday, Nov. 25th
🗓 Wednesday, Nov. 26th
📍 Pickup at the WHS Ram Band Hall
🎶 All proceeds benefit the WHS Ram Band Boosters and our amazing WHS Ram Band!
Let’s support our kids AND have one less thing to cook this Thanksgiving.
