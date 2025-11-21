KBCC Day School

Hosted by

KBCC Day School

About this event

Thanksgiving Mini Camp

355 Glenridge Rd

Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA

Full Camp (3 Days)
$250

Thanksgiving Mini Camp – Full Session (Mon–Wed)
This option includes all 3 days of camp (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday).
Your child will participate in all Thanksgiving-themed crafts, sensory activities, outdoor games, and classroom fun.
🕘 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Lunch not included)

Single Day Pass
$95

Thanksgiving Mini Camp – Single Day Pass
Perfect for families who only need one day of camp coverage.
Choose any 1 day (Mon, Tue, or Wed) and your child will join in the same creative crafts, sensory activities, and outdoor play as full-session campers.
🕘 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Lunch not included)

Add a donation for KBCC Day School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!