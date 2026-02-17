That Special Day (Easter Book)

On the very first Easter, the world changed forever - and a little bunny saw it all

Join a curious rabbit as he hops through Jerusalem and witnesses the most important story ever told. From palm branches and cheering crowds to a quiet garden and an empty tomb, experience the events of Jesus' death and resurrection through wide, wonder-filled eyes. That Special Day is a heartwarming tale that points children to the real meaning of Easter - a story of love, hope, and a Savior who is alive!