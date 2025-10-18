That Special Night (Christmas Book)

Book 1 in the “That Special” series!





It’s Christmas Eve, two thousand years ago, and Santa is preparing for his busiest night of the year—packing his sleigh, calling his reindeer, and setting off to deliver toys to children all around the world. But as he soars high above the earth, something unexpected happens. A brilliant new star appears in the

sky, brighter than any he has ever seen. Its light beckons him, calling him to follow.





Guided by the star, Santa’s journey takes an extraordinary turn. Instead of simply delivering gifts, he finds himself at the manger where the greatest gift of all has been given to the world: the birth of a newborn King, the Savior. On That Special Night, Santa discovers a truth more wonderful than toys or treasure—

he learns the real meaning of Christmas.