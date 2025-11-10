That This and Everything Inbetween SIlent Auction

Pick-up location

203 Avant St, Prattville, AL 36067, USA

Led Nail Dryer lamp with new gel polish item
Led Nail Dryer lamp with new gel polish item
Led Nail Dryer lamp with new gel polish item
Led Nail Dryer lamp with new gel polish
$5

Starting bid

IEgEEK WIRE FREE SECURTIY CAMERA WITH EMBEDDED SOLAR PANEL item
IEgEEK WIRE FREE SECURTIY CAMERA WITH EMBEDDED SOLAR PANEL item
IEgEEK WIRE FREE SECURTIY CAMERA WITH EMBEDDED SOLAR PANEL item
IEgEEK WIRE FREE SECURTIY CAMERA WITH EMBEDDED SOLAR PANEL
$5

Starting bid

Wire-free 2k battery security camera, with embedded solar panel, S1

Spherical Electric Shaver/balding machine item
Spherical Electric Shaver/balding machine item
Spherical Electric Shaver/balding machine item
Spherical Electric Shaver/balding machine
$5

Starting bid

Spherical electric shaver/balding machine, there are several of these so those who bid will be eligible for one as long as in stock.

Speaker Band item
Speaker Band item
Speaker Band
$5

Starting bid

Speaker band, play music answer the phone, good for a kid who don't need a smart watch, I have a few of these in stock so winning bidder will have a option to buy multiple and each bidder will have option to purchase one if any left over.

Speaker band item
Speaker band item
Speaker band
$5

Starting bid

I This cool speaker bank you an take calls on, listen to music. I have several of these so the high biddwr will have a option to buy more then one or the next highest bidder will also have option to buy .

Washer Whiffs item
Washer Whiffs
$5

Starting bid

washer whiffs clothes line scent

remote control training dog coller x2 item
remote control training dog coller x2
$5

Starting bid

I have a few of these so high bidder will have the option of buying more then 1

over the sink food holder item
over the sink food holder
$1

Starting bid

as seen on TikTok

electronic hydro boost water bottle item
electronic hydro boost water bottle
$1

Starting bid

mini Frank's bottles item
mini Frank's bottles
$1

Starting bid

I have several so winner will option to get multiples

child digital camera item
child digital camera
$2

Starting bid

child's digital camera blue

Tuscan style her bed chicken item
Tuscan style her bed chicken
$1

Starting bid

winner of this will also get a random pampered chef gift in the mail, a surpruise

Let's Keep it cool bag item
Let's Keep it cool bag
$4

Starting bid

keep your food nice and Cold or keep it want the temperature you want

Body Whip item
Body Whip
$1

Starting bid

body whip a tastefully delicious lotion

Brown sugar syrup item
Brown sugar syrup
$1

Starting bid

pampered chef brown sugar syrup good for pancakes, good for French toast, cookies eggs ect yummy

ie facial toner item
ie facial toner
$1

Starting bid

rice toner so good for your skin there are a few on hand so winner will have the option of all back up bidder will have option also

measure sppon item
measure sppon
$1

Starting bid

great for healthy eating and portion control dishwasher safe and electronig

automatic water dispencer item
automatic water dispencer
$1

Starting bid

I have a few of these and will allow the winner to have choice of how many this will be a BOGO offer.

chafe escape iykyk item
chafe escape iykyk
$1

Starting bid

chafe escape you know if you know

shaving cream item
shaving cream
$1

Starting bid

I have a few on hand so winner will option to buy multpiles

lil glow lights item
lil glow lights
$1

Starting bid

can't be painted or left white change colors glowing lights

sinus rinse bottle item
sinus rinse bottle
$1

Starting bid

natural sinus rinse bottle

misc goodies surprise box item
misc goodies surprise box
$1

Starting bid

this will be a surprise of goodies can be stalking tuffers can be necessities it's a surprise

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!