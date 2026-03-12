Hope Esperanza Restoration and Empowerment Center

Hosted by

Hope Esperanza Restoration and Empowerment Center

About this event

Charles County 2026 5K Trauma Walk

10390 Theodore Green Blvd

White Plains, MD 20695, USA

Co-Lead Early Bird Special
$1,500
Available until Apr 15

Seat at the planning table from Day 1
✓ Co-brand the event identity & materials

✓ Co-lead sponsor & fundraising outreach

✓ Provide 5+ event day volunteers
✓ Recruit 20+ walkers from your network

✓ Committee chair or co-chair opportunity

2ND Co-Lead Early Bird Special
$2,500
Available until Apr 25

Seat at the planning table from Day 1
✓ Co-brand the event identity & materials

✓ Co-lead sponsor & fundraising outreach

✓ Provide 5+ event day volunteers
✓ Recruit 20+ walkers from your network

✓ Committee chair or co-chair opportunity

Co-Lead
$5,000

Seat at the planning table from Day 1
✓ Co-brand the event identity & materials

✓ Co-lead sponsor & fundraising outreach

✓ Provide 5+ event day volunteers
✓ Recruit 20+ walkers from your network

✓ Committee chair or co-chair opportunity

Healing HERO Sponsor
$10,000
  • Premier logo placement on ALL event materials, signage & media.
  • Dedicated booth at the event
  • 10 complimentary walk registrations
  • Social media mention spotlight campaign (pre & post event)
  • Name recognition from the stage during the ceremony
  • Full-Page ad in event program
  • Year-round logo on The HERE Center website homepage
Champion Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo on event banner, t-shirt, and program
  • 6 complimentary walk registrations
  • Social media recognition posts
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • Name recognition from the stage
  • Logo on HERE Center website (event page)


Supporter Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on event program and select signage
  • 4 complimentary walk registrations
  • social media thank-you post
  • Quarter-page ad in event program
  • verbal recognition at the event
Community Sponsor
$1,000
  • Name listed on event program
  • 2 complimentary walk registrations
  • social media mention
  • Recognition on The HERE Center event webpage
In-Kind Sponsor
Pay what you can
  • Donation of Goods, services, or venue
  • Logo in program (value-dependent placement)
  • Social media recognition
  • Tax acknowledgment letter provided
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