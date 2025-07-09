The 11th Annual Tee Off for Team BCPS Golf Classic

Platinum Education Champion Sponsorship | $10,000



Tee Off for Team BCPS Title Sponsor



Two (2) foursomes



Prominent name recognition on all signage



Welcome guests at the Welcoming Ceremony at the start of the event



Present Golf Classic Awards with the foundation leadership at Awards Ceremony



Reserved seating for eight (8) at the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony



Logo and company recognition on individual and group signage board

Signage on two (2) tees and (2) greens with choice of location



Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast



Promotional materials in gift bags