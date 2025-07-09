The 11th Annual Tee Off for Team BCPS Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
One (1) Foursome
Platinum Education Champion Sponsorship | $10,000
Tee Off for Team BCPS Title Sponsor
Two (2) foursomes
Prominent name recognition on all signage
Welcome guests at the Welcoming Ceremony at the start of the event
Present Golf Classic Awards with the foundation leadership at Awards Ceremony
Reserved seating for eight (8) at the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony
Logo and company recognition on individual and group signage board
Signage on two (2) tees and (2) greens with choice of location
Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Promotional materials in gift bags
Blue Jacket Sponsor
One (1) foursome
Prominent name recognition on all signage
Reserved seating for four (4) at the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony
Logo on Blue Jackets
Present Blue Jackets with the foundation leadership at Awards Ceremony
Logo and company recognition on individual and group signage board
Signage on one (1) tee and (1) green with choice of location
Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Promotional materials in gift bags
Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony Sponsor
One (1) foursome
Prominent name recognition
Reserved seating for four (4) at the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony
Logo and company recognition on individual and group signage board
Signage on one (1) tee and (1) green with choice of location
Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Promotional materials in gift bags
Breakfast Buffet Sponsor(s)
One (1) foursome
Prominent signage at Breakfast Buffet
Logo on group signage board
Signage on one (1) tee OR (1) green
Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Promotional materials in gift bags
Putting Contest Sponsor
One (1) foursome
Prominent signage on the Practice Putting Green
Logo on group signage board
Signage on one (1) tee OR (1) green
Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Promotional materials in gift bags
Golf Cart Sponsor(s)
One (1) foursome
Prominent signage on all golf carts
Logo on group signage board
Signage on one (1) tee OR (1) green
Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Promotional materials in gift bags
Cocktail Reception Sponsor(s)
One (1) foursome
Logo on group signage board
Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Beverage Cart Sponsor(s)
One (1) foursome
Logo on group signage board
Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Sunset Awards Reception Sponsor(s)
One (1) foursome
Logo on group signage board
Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Registration Sponsor(s)
One (1) foursome
Logo on group signage board
Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Photography Sponsor(s)
One (1) foursome
Logo on group signage board
Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Green Sponsor(s)
Name on green sign
Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Tee Sponsor(s)
Name on tee sign
Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast
Can’t Golf? Join us for the Cocktail Reception and the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony
If your schedule doesn’t allow you to be with us on the golf course, then join us for the Cocktail Reception and the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony. Open bar, premium beer, and wine provided.
Cost: $95.00
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!