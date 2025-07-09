The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc.

Hosted by

The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc.

About this event

The 11th Annual Tee Off for Team BCPS Golf Classic

2115 White Hall Rd

White Hall, MD 21161, USA

4. Foursome
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One (1) Foursome

A.Platinum Education Champion Sponsorship | $10,000 | SOLD!
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Education Champion Sponsorship | $10,000

Tee Off for Team BCPS Title Sponsor

Two (2) foursomes

Prominent name recognition on all signage

Welcome guests at the Welcoming Ceremony at the start of the event

Present Golf Classic Awards with the foundation leadership at Awards Ceremony

Reserved seating for eight (8) at the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony

Logo and company recognition on individual and group signage board
Signage on two (2) tees and (2) greens with choice of location

Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

Promotional materials in gift bags

B.*NEW*Blue Jacket Sponsorship | $8,500 | SOLD!
$8,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Blue Jacket Sponsor

One (1) foursome

Prominent name recognition on all signage

Reserved seating for four (4) at the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony


Logo on Blue Jackets


Present Blue Jackets with the foundation leadership at Awards Ceremony

Logo and company recognition on individual and group signage board

Signage on one (1) tee and (1) green with choice of location

Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

Promotional materials in gift bags

C.Gold Education Champion Sponsorships | $7,500
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony Sponsor

One (1) foursome

Prominent name recognition

Reserved seating for four (4) at the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony

Logo and company recognition on individual and group signage board

Signage on one (1) tee and (1) green with choice of location

Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

Promotional materials in gift bags

D.Silver Education Champion Sponsorships | $5,500
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Breakfast Buffet Sponsor(s)

One (1) foursome

Prominent signage at Breakfast Buffet

Logo on group signage board

Signage on one (1) tee OR (1) green

Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

Promotional materials in gift bags

E.Silver Education Champion Sponsorships | $5,500
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Putting Contest Sponsor

One (1) foursome

Prominent signage on the Practice Putting Green

Logo on group signage board

Signage on one (1) tee OR (1) green

Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

Promotional materials in gift bags

F.Silver Education Champion Sponsorships | $5,500
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Cart Sponsor(s)

One (1) foursome

Prominent signage on all golf carts

Logo on group signage board

Signage on one (1) tee OR (1) green

Prominent recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

Promotional materials in gift bags

G.Bronze Education Champion Sponsorships | $3,000
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Cocktail Reception Sponsor(s)

One (1) foursome

Logo on group signage board

Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

H.Bronze Education Champion Sponsorships | $3,000
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Beverage Cart Sponsor(s)

One (1) foursome

Logo on group signage board

Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

I.Bronze Education Champion Sponsorships | $3,000
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sunset Awards Reception Sponsor(s)

One (1) foursome

Logo on group signage board

Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

J.Bronze Education Champion Sponsorships | $3,000
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration Sponsor(s)

One (1) foursome

Logo on group signage board

Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

K.Bronze Education Champion Sponsorships | $3,000 | SOLD!
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Photography Sponsor(s)

One (1) foursome

Logo on group signage board

Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

L.Ambassador Sponsorships | $750
$750

Green Sponsor(s)

Name on green sign


Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

M.Ambassador Sponsorships | $750
$750

Tee Sponsor(s)

Name on tee sign


Recognition on website, social media, and e-blast

N.Cocktail Reception, Sunset Dinner, & Awards Ceremony | $95
$95

Can’t Golf? Join us for the Cocktail Reception and the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony 

If your schedule doesn’t allow you to be with us on the golf course, then join us for the Cocktail Reception and the Sunset Dinner and Awards Ceremony. Open bar, premium beer, and wine provided.

Cost: $95.00

Add a donation for The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc.

$

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