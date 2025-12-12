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Malachi Winter Guard

About this event

THE 12 WAYS OF GIVING: Celebrating 20 Years of Malachi

Way 1: Season Starter
$10

Receive a social media "thank you" shoutout!

Way 2: Legacy Supporter
$25

Way 1 perks, plus:

Your name added to our 20th Season Supporter Wall.

Way 3: Anniversary Partner
$50

All previous perks, plus:

Your name displayed on a Donor Recognition Card in our rehearsal space all season.

Way 4: Winter Spirit Donor
$75

All previous perks, plus:

Exclusive Malachi digital holiday wallpaper.

Way 5: 20th Season Champion
$100

All previous perks, plus:

Limited-edition “20 Years of Malachi” sticker.

Way 6: Performer’s Circle
$150

All previous perks, plus:

Personalized thank-you video from cast members.

Way 7: Growth Giver
$200

All previous perks, plus:

Early access to our 2026 show reveal.

Way 8: Blue & White Benefactor
$300

All previous perks, plus:

Limited-run 20th season commemorative print.

Way 9: Travel Support Sponsor
$400

All previous perks, plus:

Your name featured on our 2026 travel supporter banner.

Way 10: Director’s List Supporter
$500

All previous perks, plus:

Hand-written thank-you from the Malachi staff.

Way 11: Experience Sponsor
$750

All previous perks, plus:

Invite to a private, behind-the-scenes virtual rehearsal stream.

Way 12: The Malachi Experience
$1,000

🎉 Our highest-tier reward!

All previous perks, plus:

Experience an entire show day with the team, including:

  • Warm-up
  • Team gatherings
  • Behind-the-scenes photos
  • Full Malachi performance day experience (non-performance participant).

You can choose a performance in:

  • Colorado
  • California (West Coast Regionals)
  • Ohio (WGI World Championships)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!