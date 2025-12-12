THE 12 WAYS OF GIVING: Celebrating 20 Years of Malachi

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About this event
Receive a social media "thank you" shoutout!
Way 1 perks, plus:
Your name added to our 20th Season Supporter Wall.
All previous perks, plus:
Your name displayed on a Donor Recognition Card in our rehearsal space all season.
All previous perks, plus:
Exclusive Malachi digital holiday wallpaper.
All previous perks, plus:
Limited-edition “20 Years of Malachi” sticker.
All previous perks, plus:
Personalized thank-you video from cast members.
All previous perks, plus:
Early access to our 2026 show reveal.
All previous perks, plus:
Limited-run 20th season commemorative print.
All previous perks, plus:
Your name featured on our 2026 travel supporter banner.
All previous perks, plus:
Hand-written thank-you from the Malachi staff.
All previous perks, plus:
Invite to a private, behind-the-scenes virtual rehearsal stream.
🎉 Our highest-tier reward!
All previous perks, plus:
Experience an entire show day with the team, including:
You can choose a performance in:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!