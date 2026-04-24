Offered by

The To The Max Foundation Inc.

About the memberships

The 1500 Club Private Contribution Portal

Standard Level
$1,000

Renews yearly on: January 4

Entry into The 1500 Club and support of the Foundation’s youth outreach, community care, and annual initiatives.

Leadership Level
$1,500

Renews yearly on: January 4

The signature giving level of The 1500 Club, providing expanded support for priority projects including Max’s House and community impact programs.

Legacy Level
$2,500

Renews yearly on: January 4

A higher level of partnership helping strengthen long-term growth, strategic initiatives, and expanded outreach opportunities.

Chairmen Circle
$5,000

Renews yearly on: January 4

Premier leadership support advancing transformational projects, future expansion, and lasting community impact.

Add a donation for The To The Max Foundation Inc.

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