The 1500 Club Private Contribution Portal

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 4
Entry into The 1500 Club and support of the Foundation’s youth outreach, community care, and annual initiatives.
Renews yearly on: January 4
The signature giving level of The 1500 Club, providing expanded support for priority projects including Max’s House and community impact programs.
Renews yearly on: January 4
A higher level of partnership helping strengthen long-term growth, strategic initiatives, and expanded outreach opportunities.
Renews yearly on: January 4
Premier leadership support advancing transformational projects, future expansion, and lasting community impact.
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