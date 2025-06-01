ES
Chesapeake Voyagers Inc
The 16th Voyage: Celebrating 16 Years of Wellness, Recovery, & Community with Chesapeake Voyagers
315 Leonard Rieck Drive
Easton, MD 21601, USA
Anchor Ticket
free
Grab your anchor ticket for free admission!
Grab your anchor ticket for free admission!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
First Mate Ticket
$20
Chart a course for greater impact by purchasing a First Mate ticket and donating $20 to CVI's mission.
Chart a course for greater impact by purchasing a First Mate ticket and donating $20 to CVI's mission.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Captain's Ticket
$50
Keep our ship going full steam ahead by purchasing a Captain's ticket and donating $50 to support CVI's 16th Voyage.
Keep our ship going full steam ahead by purchasing a Captain's ticket and donating $50 to support CVI's 16th Voyage.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lighthouse Keeper
$100
Purchase a Lighthouse Keeper ticket to donate $100 towards illuminating CVI's journey ahead!
Purchase a Lighthouse Keeper ticket to donate $100 towards illuminating CVI's journey ahead!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout