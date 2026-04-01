The 18th Annual Webster Police Golf Classic Invitational

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About this event
$150 per player includes: golf, cart, lunch, dinner, tee gift.
single ticket purchase PER PERSON. If you are purchasing for a foursome, please purchase the foursome ticket for a total of $600.
Foursome includes: (4) for golf, cart, lunch, dinner, tee gift.
3’X 6’ Banner, Full Ad and Tee Box Sign
3’X 3’ Banner, Full Ad and Tee Box Sign
3/4 Page Ad and Tee Box Sign
1/2 Page Ad and Tee Box Sign
1/4 Page Ad and Tee Box Sign
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