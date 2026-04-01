WPD Mass Cop Local 473

Hosted by

WPD Mass Cop Local 473

About this event

The 18th Annual Webster Police Golf Classic Invitational

205 E Thompson Rd

Thompson, CT 06277, USA

1 PLAYER TICKET
$150

$150 per player includes: golf, cart, lunch, dinner, tee gift.

single ticket purchase PER PERSON. If you are purchasing for a foursome, please purchase the foursome ticket for a total of $600.

FOURSOME TICKET
$600

Foursome includes: (4) for golf, cart, lunch, dinner, tee gift.

Invitational Sponsor
$1,000

3’X 6’ Banner, Full Ad and Tee Box Sign

Deputy Chief Sponsor
$500

3’X 3’ Banner, Full Ad and Tee Box Sign

Lieutenant Sponsor
$300

3/4 Page Ad and Tee Box Sign

Sergeant Sponsor
$200

1/2 Page Ad and Tee Box Sign

Patrolman Sponsor
$100

1/4 Page Ad and Tee Box Sign

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!