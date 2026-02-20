Alpha Foundation of Howard County, Inc.

Alpha Foundation of Howard County, Inc.

The 19th Annual AFHC Golf Classic

2100 Warwick Way

Marriottsville, MD 21104, USA

Early Bird Registration
$170
Available until May 18

Per Person

Includes: breakfast; one round of golf; lunch; 2 drinks; gifts

Mulligans
$10

Set of Two

GPS Rangefinder & Other Prizes Raffle Ticket
$10
50/50 Raffle Tickets
$10
Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
  • VIP (3) Foursome golf spots (12 golfers)
    • Exclusive Company Notoriety; Event Opening Remarks
    • Premium Lunch Seating for Group
    • Special Award and Recognition during the luncheon
  • Designated Seating for 12 at The 52nd Annual Breakfast, Jan 10, 2027
  • Ten Exclusive Full-Size Color Tee Box or Green Signs
  • Exclusive Company Promotional Banner
  • Company Name Included in Media Advertisements (9 Months)
  • Company Name and Logo on websites (9 Months)
  • Company Name/Logo Std Signage at 8 Tee Box or Greens
  • Full page (premium space) color program ad
  • Free insertion of approved branded items in golfer's Swag-Bag

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Corporate Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • VIP (2) Foursome golf spots (8 golfers)
    • Premium Lunch Seating for Group
    • Award and Recognition during luncheon
  • Designated Seating for 4 at The 52nd Annual Breakfast, Jan 10, 2027
  • Eight Full Size Color Tee Box or Green Signs
  • Company Name and Logo Included in Media Advertisements (6 months)
  • Company Name and Logo on websites (6 months)
  • Company Name on 10 Std Tee-Box signs and all multi-promotional banners
  • Full page (premium space) color program ad
  • Free insertion of limited number of branded items in golfer Swag-Bag


Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Corporate Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • VIP (1) Foursome golf spot (4 golfers)
    • Premium Lunch Seating for Group
    • Award and Recognition during luncheon
  • Designated Seating for 4 at The 52nd Annual Breakfast, Jan 10, 2027
  • Six Full Size Color Tee Box or Green Signs
  • Company Name and Logo Included in Media Advertisements (6 months)
  • Company Name and / or Logo on websites (6 months)
  • Company Name/Logo on 10 Std Tee-Box or Green signs and all multi-promotional banners
  • Full page (premium space) color program ad
  • Free insertion of limited number of supplied items in golfer Swag-Bag

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Corporate Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • VIP (1) Foursome golf spot (4 golfers)
    • Premium Lunch Seating for Group
    • Award and Recognition during luncheon
    • Four Full Size Color Tee Box or Green Signs
  • Company Name and Logo Included in Media Advertisements (4 months)
  • Company Name and / or Logo on websites (4 months)
  • Company Name/Logo on 6 Std Tee-Box or Green signs and all multi-promotional banners
  • 3/4 page (premium space) color program ad
  • Free insertion of limited number of supplied items in golfer Swag-Bag

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Executive Sponsorship Package
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • (1) foursome golf team (4 golfers)
    • Premium Lunch Seating for Group
    • Award and Recognition during luncheon
  • Two Color exclusive Tee Box or Green Signs
  • Company Name and Logo Included in Media Advertisements (3 months)
  • Company Name and/or Logo on websites (4 months)
  • Company Name/Logo on 2 Std Tee-Box or Green signs and all multi-promotional banners
  • 1/2 page (premium space) color program ad
  • Free insertion of limited number of supplied items in golfer Swag-Bag

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Media Sponsor
$2,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • Invite a couple Golf Buddies! Includes you and 2 others (3 golfers)
    • Special Acknowledgment
  • Up to 1/2-page color program ad
  • One Exclusive Color Tee Box or Green Sign
  • Company Name and Logo on all multi-promotional banners
  • Company Name and Logo included in digital media announcements (9 months)
  • Company Name and Logo on website (9 months)
  • Gift Card (Oscar’s Ale House, $100 Value)

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Culinary Food Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Bring that Golf Buddy! Includes you and 1 other (2 golfers)
  • Premier Lunch Seating and Special Recognition
  • Up to 1/2-page color program ad
  • Two Tee Box or Green Signs
  • Company Name and Logo Included in digital media announcements (4 months)
  • Company Name and Logo on website for (4 months)
  • Gift Card (Oscar’s Ale House, $75.00 Value)

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Tournament Ball Sponsor
$2,000
  • Each Tournament Golfer receives 1 boxed sleeve of Golf Balls with Your Company Name / Logo
  • You Get Category Exclusivity & Unique Company Exposure
  • One Color Company Name and Logo Sign
  • 1/4-page color program ad
  • Company Name and Logo on website for 6 months
  • Gift Card (Oscar’s Ale House, $25.00 Value)

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Golf Contest Sponsor
$1,250
  • Exclusive ”Contest sponsored by” Company Name and Logo color sign
    • Contest Examples – closest to Pin, Longest Drive
  • You Get Category Exclusivity, Company Exposure and Special Acknowledgement
  • Company Name and Logo on website for 6 months
  • 1/4-page color program ad
  • Gift Card (Oscar’s Ale House, $50.00 Value)

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Wounded Warrior Sponsor
$975
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • VIP (1) Veteran or Wounded Warrior foursome golf team (4 golfers)
  • Premier Lunch Seating and Recognition
  • Up to 1/2-page color program ad
  • Two Tee Box or Green Signs
  • Company Name and Logo Included in digital media announcements
    • Company Name and Logo on website (9 months)
  • Gift Cards (Oscar’s Ale House, 4 x $25.00 Value)

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Foursome Sponsor Donation
$680
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Unable to play, but would like to donate the gift of play to worthy others?


Consider a foursome donation!


During the billing section please designate, by name, in the comments section to whom the gift applies.

Hole Sponsor
$200
  • One Tee Box or Green Sign (Rep your Company, College, or Fraternity)
  • Gift Card (Oscar’s Ale House, $25.00 Value)
  • Recognition in Program media

Please email logo/graphics to [email protected]

Non-Golfer Attendance Sponsor
$100
  • Attend or gift someone a seat at our Luncheon
  • Gift Card (Oscar’s Ale House, $10.00 Value)
  • Recognition in Program media
Black and Gold Donation – In Memory of…
Pay what you can

Please consider a Black and Gold Donation of any denomination to support the Alpha Foundation of Howard County, Inc. You can dedicate your donation and add comments, such as “In Memory Of” to designate in the message field.

$

