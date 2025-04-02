The 2025 Banks Chevrolet Cadillac Scholarship Golf Tournament - SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Provides a named scholarship opportunity, program credit, prominent logo signage, and display of your company banner with oral acknowledgment at dinner. Website listing with backlink. Pre- and post-event publicity.
GOLD/DINNER
$1,000
Provides program credit, prominent logo signage, and display of your company banner with oral acknowledgment at dinner. Website listing with backlink. Pre- and post-event publicity.
SILVER
$500
Provides program credit, prominent signage, and oral acknowledgment at dinner. Website listing. Pre- and post-event publicity.
TEE + GREEN
$250
provides program credit and signage as a Tee + Green sponsor on both the front and back nine. Website listing.
TEE
$150
provides program credit, and signage as a Tee Sponsor on both the front and back nine.Website
listing.
