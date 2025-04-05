The 2025 Bobby Jackson Foundation Golf Classic

Breakfast for one (1), Golf and golf cart, On-course contests, Player gift bag, Lunch, Hosted cocktails, Reception and awards dinner
Tee Sponsor
$500
Golf Tee sponsor.
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500
Golf for four (4) in the tournament, Signage at breakfast area, Acknowledgment in the Event Program, Souvenir photos of foursome, Opportunity to put items in gift bags (with company logo)
Booth on Hole
$1,000
Booth on hole, Table and two chairs provided
Regular Foursomes
$2,000
Breakfast for four (4), Golf and golf cart, On-course contests, Player gift bag (4), Lunch, Hosted cocktails, Reception and awards dinner
Photography Sponsor
$1,500
Golf for four (4) in the tournament, One (1) on-course tee sign, Company name/logo on all players photo frames, Acknowledgment in the Event Program, Souvenir photos of foursome
Corporate Sponsor Foursomes (includes signage on hole)
$2,500
Signage at hole (1), Breakfast for four (4), Golf and golf cart, On-course contests, Player gift bag (4), Lunch, Hosted cocktails, Reception and awards dinner
Putting Sponsor
$1,500
Putting sponsor
Gift Bag Sponsor
$3,500
Gift bag given to ALL golfers with your company logo, Recognition Signage as Sponsor at check in, Sponsor Recognition on the website, Tee Sign - Placement of promotional materials
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Golf for four (4) in the tournament, Signage at Lunch area, Acknowledgment in the Event Program, Souvenir photos of foursome, Opportunity to put items in gift bags (with company logo)
Beverage Sponsor
$2,500
Golf for four (4) in the tournament, Logo recognition on the beverage cart, Logo in the tournament program, Opportunity to put items in gift bag (with company logo)
Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
Listed in Tournament Program, Placement on the website, Recognition at Tournament mixer, Two (2) Tournament Full Access Passes, Product Presence (food), First Right of Refusal for 2019 Tournament
Title Sponsor
$25,000
Listed with The Bobby Jackson Foundation as the PRESENTING sponsor. (Logo on golf classic shirt.)
Banner at event (Banner provided by sponsor) and logo on promotional material.
~Tee Sign
~Sponsorship Recognition on www.bobbyjacksonfoundation.com.
~Name and/or logo included as PRESENTING sponsor on all radio PSAs, print advertising, press releases and each document sent to golfers and other sponsors.
~Sponsorship Recognition mixer.
One team entry (four players) including greens fee, driving range, cart use, lunch, deluxe gifts and all golfer activities, VIP Tickets to mixer Event, (8 tickets), Placement of promotional materials in gift bags.
