The 2025 Bobby Jackson Foundation Golf Classic

Listed with The Bobby Jackson Foundation as the PRESENTING sponsor. (Logo on golf classic shirt.) Banner at event (Banner provided by sponsor) and logo on promotional material. ~Tee Sign ~Sponsorship Recognition on www.bobbyjacksonfoundation.com. ~Name and/or logo included as PRESENTING sponsor on all radio PSAs, print advertising, press releases and each document sent to golfers and other sponsors. ~Sponsorship Recognition mixer. One team entry (four players) including greens fee, driving range, cart use, lunch, deluxe gifts and all golfer activities, VIP Tickets to mixer Event, (8 tickets), Placement of promotional materials in gift bags.

