The 2025 Boots Bourbon and BBQ Gala

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About this event
Athens, GA 30607, USA
Community Partner Sponsors will enjoy early access for the private cocktail hour from 6pm-7pm as well as a VIP Table for 6 at the event. In addition, you will be recognized as a community partner during all advertising opportunities for the event.
To pay by check, enter discount code "CHECK" and we will reach out to you via the email address you provide
Six seat private table in premium location
Includes early entry to VIP cocktail hour from 6pm-7pm
To pay by check, enter discount code "CHECK" and we will reach out to you via the email address you provide
Admission beginning at 7pm
To pay by check, enter discount code "CHECK" and we will reach out to you via the email address you provide
Win a brand new RecTeq Bullseye Pellet Smoker donated by our friends at Lanes BBQ!
$
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