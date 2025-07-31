The Kiwanis Club of Athens

Hosted by

The Kiwanis Club of Athens

About this event

The 2025 Boots Bourbon and BBQ Gala

795 Newton Bridge Rd

Athens, GA 30607, USA

Event Partner Sponsorship-Includes VIP Table for 6
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Community Partner Sponsors will enjoy early access for the private cocktail hour from 6pm-7pm as well as a VIP Table for 6 at the event. In addition, you will be recognized as a community partner during all advertising opportunities for the event.


To pay by check, enter discount code "CHECK" and we will reach out to you via the email address you provide

VIP Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six seat private table in premium location

Includes early entry to VIP cocktail hour from 6pm-7pm


To pay by check, enter discount code "CHECK" and we will reach out to you via the email address you provide

General Admission
$50

Admission beginning at 7pm


To pay by check, enter discount code "CHECK" and we will reach out to you via the email address you provide

Raffle Ticket for RecTeq Bullseye Smoker
$5

Win a brand new RecTeq Bullseye Pellet Smoker donated by our friends at Lanes BBQ!

Add a donation for The Kiwanis Club of Athens

$

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