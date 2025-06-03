The 2025 Hip Hop Museum Gala: "Building Hip Hop's Forever Home"

Hosted by
About this event
New York, NY 10005, USA
•One ticket to the dinner.
•One Seat (1) in FRIENDS Gala Seating Arena.
•Two tables of twelve with premium placement
•Exclusive Logo Slide on digital screens at Gala
•Corporate listing on all materials at the event
•Ability to give official event toast from Gala Podium during the program
•20 additional tickets to the Gala performance for executives(Guests will enter after the Awards Dinner ends)
•Corporate membership at the BENEFACTOR LEVEL
•Two tables of twelve with premium placement
•Logo listing in all materials and on-screen at the event
•Listing of company executives as Event Chairs
•Recognition from the podium during the program
•20 additional tickets to the Gala performance for executives( Guests will enter after the Awards Dinner ends)
•Corporate membership at the BENEFACTOR LEVEL
•One table of ten with premium placement
•Logo listing in all materials and on-screen at the event
•Listing of one company executive as Event Chair
•Listing in the Museum's program guide as a corporate sponsor throughout the year
•10 tickets additional to Gala performance for executives(Guests will enter after the Awards Dinner ends)
•Corporate membership at the INNOVATOR LEVEL
•One table of ten with premium placement
•Logo listing in all materials and on-screen at the event
•Listing of company executives as Host Committee.
•Listing in the Museum's program guide as a corporate sponsor throughout the year.
•10 additional tickets to Gala performance for executives(Guests will enter after the Awards Dinner ends)
•Corporate membership at the LEADER LEVEL
•Eight seats in the corporate circle
•Logo listing in gala materials
•Listing in the Museum's program guide as a corporate benefactor throughout the year
•Corporate membership at the PATRON LEVEL
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!