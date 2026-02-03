Rotary Club of Hopkinton NH

Rotary Club of Hopkinton NH

The 2026 Banks Chevrolet Cadillac Scholarship Golf Tournament - SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

1 Beaver Meadow Dr

Concord, NH 03301, USA

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

Named Scholarship Opportunity:  Includes program credit, prominent signage, your company banner  displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgment at dinner. You’ll also receive website recognition with your logo and backlink, plus  social media callouts. 

GOLD
$1,000

Includes: program credit, prominent signage, your company banner  displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgment at dinner. You’ll also receive website recognition with your logo and backlink, plus  social media callouts. 

SILVER
$500

Includes: program credit, prominent signage, and banner display. Also  includes website recognition with your logo and social media callouts.

BRONZE
$250

Includes: program credit and Tee Sponsor signage on both the front and  back nine holes, with website recognition and social media callouts.

BLUE
$100

Includes program credit, one Tee Sponsor signage, and social media  callouts. 

