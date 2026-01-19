Bobby Jackson Foundation

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Bobby Jackson Foundation

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The 2026 Bobby Jackson Foundation Golf Classic

Closest To Pin Sponsor (per hole) item
Closest To Pin Sponsor (per hole)
$500

Closest to pin sponsor. (1) per hole

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Individual Player item
Individual Player
$500

Breakfast for one (1), Golf and golf cart, On-course contests, Player gift bag, Lunch, Hosted cocktails, Reception and awards dinner

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Tee Sponsor item
Tee Sponsor
$500

Golf Tee sponsor.

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Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Golf for four (4) in the tournament, Signage at breakfast area, Acknowledgment in the Event Program, Souvenir photos of foursome, Opportunity to put items in gift bags (with company logo)

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Booth on Hole item
Booth on Hole
$1,000

Booth on hole, Table and two chairs provided

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Regular Foursomes item
Regular Foursomes
$2,000

Breakfast for four (4), Golf and golf cart, On-course contests, Player gift bag (4), Lunch, Hosted cocktails, Reception and awards dinner

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Photography Sponsor item
Photography Sponsor
$1,500

Golf for four (4) in the tournament, One (1) on-course tee sign, Company name/logo on all players photo frames, Acknowledgment in the Event Program, Souvenir photos of foursome

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Corporate Sponsor Foursomes (includes signage on hole) item
Corporate Sponsor Foursomes (includes signage on hole)
$2,500

Signage at hole (1), Breakfast for four (4), Golf and golf cart, On-course contests, Player gift bag (4), Lunch, Hosted cocktails, Reception and awards dinner

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Putting Sponsor item
Putting Sponsor
$1,500

Putting sponsor

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Gift Bag Sponsor item
Gift Bag Sponsor
$3,500

Gift bag given to ALL golfers with your company logo, Recognition Signage as Sponsor at check in, Sponsor Recognition on the website, Tee Sign - Placement of promotional materials

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Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Golf for four (4) in the tournament, Signage at Lunch area, Acknowledgment in the Event Program, Souvenir photos of foursome, Opportunity to put items in gift bags (with company logo)

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Beverage Sponsor item
Beverage Sponsor
$2,500

Golf for four (4) in the tournament, Logo recognition on the beverage cart, Logo in the tournament program, Opportunity to put items in gift bag (with company logo)

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Dinner Sponsor item
Dinner Sponsor
$5,000

Listed in Tournament Program, Placement on the website, Recognition at Tournament mixer, Two (2) Tournament Full Access Passes, Product Presence (food), First Right of Refusal for 2019 Tournament

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Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$25,000

Listed with The Bobby Jackson Foundation as the PRESENTING sponsor. (Logo on golf classic shirt.) Banner at event (Banner provided by sponsor) and logo on promotional material. ~Tee Sign ~Sponsorship Recognition on www.bobbyjacksonfoundation.com. ~Name and/or logo included as PRESENTING sponsor on all radio PSAs, print advertising, press releases and each document sent to golfers and other sponsors. ~Sponsorship Recognition mixer. One team entry (four players) including greens fee, driving range, cart use, lunch, deluxe gifts and all golfer activities, VIP Tickets to mixer Event, (8 tickets), Placement of promotional materials in gift bags.

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Add a donation for Bobby Jackson Foundation

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