The 2026 Distinguished Citizen Dinner honoring Matson, Inc.
Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort
2255 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Eagle Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• VIP table for 8 guests
• Unlimited premium wines at the table
• Hosted valet parking for all guests
• Full-page recognition in printed event program
• Top-tier logo placement on event signage and sponsor
presentation slides
• Verbal acknowledgment from the podium
• Recognition in post-event communications
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• VIP table for 8 guests
• Unlimited premium wines at the table
• Hosted valet parking for all guests
• Full-page recognition in printed event program
• Top-tier logo placement on event signage and sponsor
presentation slides
• Verbal acknowledgment from the podium
• Recognition in post-event communications
Life Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Preferred table for 8 guests
• Unlimited wines at the table
• Hosted valet parking for all guests
• Half-page recognition in printed event program
• Logo inclusion on event signage and sponsor
presentation slides
• Verbal acknowledgment during the evening
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Preferred table for 8 guests
• Unlimited wines at the table
• Hosted valet parking for all guests
• Half-page recognition in printed event program
• Logo inclusion on event signage and sponsor
presentation slides
• Verbal acknowledgment during the evening
Star Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Reserved table for 8 guests
• Two bottles of wine at the table
• Quarter-page recognition in printed event program
• Name/logo included in sponsor presentation slides
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Reserved table for 8 guests
• Two bottles of wine at the table
• Quarter-page recognition in printed event program
• Name/logo included in sponsor presentation slides
First Class Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Reserved table for 8 guests
• Name listing in printed event program
• Name included in group sponsor listing
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Reserved table for 8 guests
• Name listing in printed event program
• Name included in group sponsor listing
Individual Seat
$800
Add a donation for Scouting America, Aloha Council
$
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