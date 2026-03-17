The 2026 Distinguished Citizen Dinner honoring Matson, Inc.

Sponsor Benefits Include: • VIP table for 8 guests • Unlimited premium wines at the table • Hosted valet parking for all guests • Full-page recognition in printed event program • Top-tier logo placement on event signage and sponsor presentation slides • Verbal acknowledgment from the podium • Recognition in post-event communications

Sponsor Benefits Include: • VIP table for 8 guests • Unlimited premium wines at the table • Hosted valet parking for all guests • Full-page recognition in printed event program • Top-tier logo placement on event signage and sponsor presentation slides • Verbal acknowledgment from the podium • Recognition in post-event communications

More details...