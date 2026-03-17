Scouting America, Aloha Council

Hosted by

Scouting America, Aloha Council

About this event

The 2026 Distinguished Citizen Dinner honoring Matson, Inc.

Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort

2255 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Eagle Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include: • VIP table for 8 guests • Unlimited premium wines at the table • Hosted valet parking for all guests • Full-page recognition in printed event program • Top-tier logo placement on event signage and sponsor presentation slides • Verbal acknowledgment from the podium • Recognition in post-event communications
Life Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Preferred table for 8 guests • Unlimited wines at the table • Hosted valet parking for all guests • Half-page recognition in printed event program • Logo inclusion on event signage and sponsor presentation slides • Verbal acknowledgment during the evening
Star Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Reserved table for 8 guests • Two bottles of wine at the table • Quarter-page recognition in printed event program • Name/logo included in sponsor presentation slides
First Class Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor Benefits Include: • Reserved table for 8 guests • Name listing in printed event program • Name included in group sponsor listing
Individual Seat
$800
Add a donation for Scouting America, Aloha Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!