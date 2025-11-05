Knights of Columbus Council #18101

About this raffle

The 2026 Frozen Beef Raffle - brought to you by the Knights of Columbus Holy Family Abilene

Opportunity to win $200 in frozen beef from G3!!
$5

(The winner for this raffle will be given a $200 gift certificate from G3 Cattle Company in Tuscola, TX for frozen beef of your choosing!!)

Opportunity to win $300 in frozen beef from G3!!
$10

(The winner for this raffle will be given a $300 gift certificate from G3 Cattle Company in Tuscola, TX for frozen beef of your choosing!!)

Oppportunity to win $500 in frozen beef from G3!!
$15

(The winner for this raffle will be given a $500 gift certificate from G3 Cattle Company in Tuscola, TX for frozen beef of your choosing!!)

Add a donation for Knights of Columbus Council #18101

$

