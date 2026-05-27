SHOP 1 8 6 5

Pulaski County NAACP Branch 4008B

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Pulaski County NAACP Branch 4008B

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Gathering Ground Juneteenth 2026 T-shirt item
Gathering Ground Juneteenth 2026 T-shirt
$35

Official Juneteenth Fest 2026 commemorative T-shirt — Gathering Ground™ side-by-side design honoring 161 years of Juneteenth and 250 years of America.


Limited run. Wear it at the event. Carry the light forward all year.

Pair with a flag and the shirt is $30.


• Unisex cotton blend

• Crafted by Creations by Keisha | KB Creations

• Pickup in person at Drury GO — Wednesday, June 17 (time confirmed by email)

• All sales final

• Sizes first-come, first-served


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NAACP Fan item
NAACP Fan
$20

Cool down and carry your colors. Black commemorative fan featuring NAACP Pulaski County Branch and Juneteenth Fest 2026.


Bring it to Park Day. Bring it everywhere.


• Available in black only

• Limited inventory

• Pickup in person at Drury — Wednesday, June 17


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Gathering Ground Flag — Juneteenth item
Gathering Ground Flag — Juneteenth
$60

One 12x18" Juneteenth flag on a wooden staff, planted at the Gathering Grounds at Waynesville Park in honor of anyone you choose — a family member, an ancestor, an elder, someone whose name deserves to stand in the light.


Every flag begins in darkness. During the Gathering Ground Ceremony, the light is carried in — name by name — just as the news of freedom finally reached Galveston in 1865.

Find your flag in the light. Carry it home. This is an altar, not a memorial. You're not mourning.
You're claiming them.


Your purchase includes:

  • One 12×18" Juneteenth flag on wooden staff, made in the USA
  • Your honored name on the tag • Planted by our volunteers — you collect at the ceremony • Collection by 9:30 PM on June 20
  • One entry into the Membership Chair's Raffle (valued at $20 — funds Branch Membership programs)
  • 1 ticket to Granger's Market — our free community exchange at Community Park Day

Your $60 directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.

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Gathering Ground Flag — American item
Gathering Ground Flag — American
$60

One 8x12" American flag on a wooden staff, planted at the Gathering Grounds at Waynesville Park in honor of anyone you choose — a family member, an ancestor, an elder, someone whose name deserves to stand in the light.


Every flag begins in darkness. During the Gathering Ground Ceremony, the light is carried in — name by name — just as the news of freedom finally reached Galveston in 1865.

Find your flag in the light. Carry it home. This is an altar, not a memorial. You're not mourning.
You're claiming them.

Your purchase includes:

  • One 8x12" American flag on wooden staff, made in the USA
  • Your honored name on the tag • Planted by our volunteers — you collect at the ceremony • Collection by 9:30 PM on June 20
  • One entry into the Membership Chair's Raffle (valued at $20 — funds Branch Membership programs)
  • 1 ticket to Granger's Market — our free community exchange at Community Park Day

Your $60 directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.

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Flag + Shirt Bundle item
Flag + Shirt Bundle
$100

One flag (American or Juneteenth — your choice) plus one official Juneteenth Fest 2026 shirt. Honor your family and wear the day. The shirt is $30 in this bundle.


Your purchase includes:

  • One on wooden staff, made in the USA
  • Your honored name on the tag • Planted by our volunteers — you collect at the ceremony • Collection by 9:30 PM on June 20
  • One entry into the Membership Chair's Raffle (valued at $20 — funds Branch Membership programs)
  • Two tickets to Granger's Market — our free community exchange at Community Park Day

Your purchase directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.

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Family Honor Row item
Family Honor Row
$250

For families honoring five or more.

Five flags planted together in your family's own dedicated row at the Gathering Ground, plus a 15-minute live story spotlight — sit with the voice of Juneteenth Fest 2026 and tell your family's story, recorded for the festival archive.

Add up to five shirts to your order. This is your altar. Your row. Your people.


Your purchase includes:

  • Five flags
  • Five Juneteenth 2026 shirts
  • Honored name on your flag tag • Planted by volunteers — collect at the ceremony • Collection by 9:30 PM on June 20 •
  • A 15-minute recorded story spotlight with our Juneteenth Fest Event Amplifier - shown on Branch 4008-B's Facebook page.
  • One entry into the Membership Chair's Raffle (valued at $20)
  • Five tickets to Granger's Market — free community exchange

Your purchase directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.

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Legacy Light item
Legacy Light
$500

The highest honor.

For families and donors claiming ten or more names — and making a lasting gift to the work.

Ten flags planted in your family's dedicated Legacy section, marked with your family name. Add up to ten shirts.


Your purchase includes:

  • 10 Juneteenth shirts
  • 10 flags · dedicated Legacy section with family name marker • Up to 10 honored names · details emailed after purchase
  • Extended live story spotlight (30 minutes) , recorded for the festival archive
  • Family name recognized in the official Juneteenth Fest 2026 program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the Gathering Ground Ceremony • Collection by 9:30 PM on June 20
  • One entry into the Membership Chair's Annual Raffle (valued at $20)
  • Ten ticket to Granger's Market — free community exchange

A gift that funds the Branch 4008-B's year-round work — advocacy, programming, scholarship, community stabilization.

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