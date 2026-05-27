SHOP 1 8 6 5

One 12x18" Juneteenth flag on a wooden staff, planted at the Gathering Grounds at Waynesville Park in honor of anyone you choose — a family member, an ancestor, an elder, someone whose name deserves to stand in the light.



Every flag begins in darkness. During the Gathering Ground Ceremony, the light is carried in — name by name — just as the news of freedom finally reached Galveston in 1865.



Find your flag in the light. Carry it home. This is an altar, not a memorial. You're not mourning.

You're claiming them.



Your purchase includes:



One 12×18" Juneteenth flag on wooden staff, made in the USA

Your honored name on the tag • Planted by our volunteers — you collect at the ceremony • Collection by 9:30 PM on June 20

One entry into the Membership Chair's Raffle (valued at $20 — funds Branch Membership programs)

1 ticket to Granger's Market — our free community exchange at Community Park Day

Your $60 directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.