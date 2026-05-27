SHOP 1 8 6 5

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Official Juneteenth Fest 2026 commemorative T-shirt — Gathering Ground™ side-by-side design honoring 161 years of Juneteenth and 250 years of America.
Limited run. Wear it at the event. Carry the light forward all year.
Pair with a flag and the shirt is $30.
• Unisex cotton blend
• Crafted by Creations by Keisha | KB Creations
• Pickup in person at Drury GO — Wednesday, June 17 (time confirmed by email)
• All sales final
• Sizes first-come, first-served
Cool down and carry your colors. Black commemorative fan featuring NAACP Pulaski County Branch and Juneteenth Fest 2026.
Bring it to Park Day. Bring it everywhere.
• Available in black only
• Limited inventory
• Pickup in person at Drury — Wednesday, June 17
One 12x18" Juneteenth flag on a wooden staff, planted at the Gathering Grounds at Waynesville Park in honor of anyone you choose — a family member, an ancestor, an elder, someone whose name deserves to stand in the light.
Every flag begins in darkness. During the Gathering Ground Ceremony, the light is carried in — name by name — just as the news of freedom finally reached Galveston in 1865.
Find your flag in the light. Carry it home. This is an altar, not a memorial. You're not mourning.
You're claiming them.
Your purchase includes:
Your $60 directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.
One 8x12" American flag on a wooden staff, planted at the Gathering Grounds at Waynesville Park in honor of anyone you choose — a family member, an ancestor, an elder, someone whose name deserves to stand in the light.
Every flag begins in darkness. During the Gathering Ground Ceremony, the light is carried in — name by name — just as the news of freedom finally reached Galveston in 1865.
Find your flag in the light. Carry it home. This is an altar, not a memorial. You're not mourning.
You're claiming them.
Your purchase includes:
Your $60 directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.
One flag (American or Juneteenth — your choice) plus one official Juneteenth Fest 2026 shirt. Honor your family and wear the day. The shirt is $30 in this bundle.
Your purchase includes:
Your purchase directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.
For families honoring five or more.
Five flags planted together in your family's own dedicated row at the Gathering Ground, plus a 15-minute live story spotlight — sit with the voice of Juneteenth Fest 2026 and tell your family's story, recorded for the festival archive.
Add up to five shirts to your order. This is your altar. Your row. Your people.
Your purchase includes:
Your purchase directly funds NAACP Pulaski County Branch 4008-B's year-round mission.
The highest honor.
For families and donors claiming ten or more names — and making a lasting gift to the work.
Ten flags planted in your family's dedicated Legacy section, marked with your family name. Add up to ten shirts.
Your purchase includes:
A gift that funds the Branch 4008-B's year-round work — advocacy, programming, scholarship, community stabilization.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!