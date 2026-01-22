His Camp Inc

Hosted by

His Camp Inc

About this event

Sales closed

The 2026 Ladies Tea Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3545 Walden Ln, Acworth, GA 30102, USA

Turmeric Basket item
Turmeric Basket
$55

Starting bid

Valued at $165

Support joint, immune, and overall wellness with this Turmeric Basket featuring Qunol Liquid CoQ10, Qunol Liquid Turmeric, Youtheory Turmeric, Qunol Enhanced Absorption 1500 mg, and Eelhoe Kojic Acid & Turmeric Pads.

Huxley Basket item
Huxley Basket
$55

Starting bid

Valued at $170

Indulge in luxe skincare with this Huxley Basket featuring (2) Secret of Sahara Conditioning Essence Toners, (2) Secret of Sahara Oil Essences, and a Secret of Sahara Hand Cream Set of 3.

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Stay prepared year-round with this Wellness Basket featuring Halls Cough Drops, Sport Research D3 + K2, Claritin RediTabs, Olly Probiotic Gummies, Olly Women’s Multi Gummies, and Kirkland Severe Cold & Flu.

Youtheory Basket item
Youtheory Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $105

Nourish from within with this Youtheory Basket featuring (2) Ocean-Friendly Omega supplements, Turmeric Extra Strength Formula, and Collagen + Biotin Dietary Supplement.

Korean Skin Care Basket item
Korean Skin Care Basket
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $160

Refresh and glow with this K-beauty essentials set featuring Tirtir Milk Skin Toner, Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil, So.Natural All Day Fixx Makeup Fixing Spray, Glass Skin Makeup Set, Tirtir Ceramic Cream, and Tirtir Collagen Lifting Eye Cream.

Perricone MD Basket item
Perricone MD Basket
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $320

Elevate your skincare & beauty routine with this glow set featuring No Makeup Mascara, Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum, Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, and Essential FX Intensive Overnight Moisturizer.

ROC Basket item
ROC Basket
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Revitalize your skincare routine with this RoC Basket featuring Hydration+ Water Cream, (2) Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serums, (2) Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serums, and Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Moisturizer/Sunscreen.

Man Cave Basket item
Man Cave Basket
$140

Starting bid

Valued at $470

Upgrade his essentials with this Man Cave Basket featuring Tom Ford Black Orchid (100ml), Hobie Polarized Sunglasses, Old Spice Swagger Deodorant (2), Poo-Pourri Spray, Gillette Custom Plus 3 Razors (30ct), JD BBQ Gift Cards, Harry’s Body Wash (3-Pack), and JD’s BBQ Sauce. 

Crazy About Collagen Basket item
Crazy About Collagen Basket
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Boost your glow from within with this Collagen Care Basket featuring Zena Nutrition Liquid Collagen + Biotin, (2) Treecell Collagen Boost Scalp Packs, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, and Collagen Ampoule Pads.

Earth & Essence Wellness Basket item
Earth & Essence Wellness Basket
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Refresh and relax with this self-care set featuring I’m From Rice Toner 2ct, (2) Cell Fusion C First Cooling Mask 5ct, Namdo Cha Brown Rice Green Tea 20ct, and Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser.

Night Out Basket item
Night Out Basket
$65

Starting bid

Valued at $210

Glow and refresh with this beauty set featuring Gucci Bamboo Perfume, L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion, Garnier (2) Micellar Cleansing Water, and (3) Maybelline Lifter Glosses.

Strivectin Basket item
Strivectin Basket
$180

Starting bid

Valued at $600

Firm, lift, and glow with this StriVectin Complete Basket featuring (2) Peptide-Powered Neck Care, Tighten & Lift Peptight Face Lift Serum, TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, (2) Advanced Retinol Daily Repair Moisturizers, Multi-Action Super-C Eye Cream, Mini Eye Cream, and Anti-Wrinkle Peptide Plump Collagen Cushion Cream.

KBeauty Youthful Glow Set item
KBeauty Youthful Glow Set item
KBeauty Youthful Glow Set
$55

Starting bid

Valued at $180

Glow from head to toe with this K-beauty set featuring 6 full-size favorites like Mixsoon Bean Cream, Dear Dahlia Aurora Shine Lip Treatment, Saturday Skin Rise + Shine Cleanser.

Lips & Lashes Basket item
Lips & Lashes Basket
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $120

Elevate your beauty routine with this Glam Basket featuring Lilly Lashes, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, (4) NYX Butter Glosses, (3) EOS Super Balms, and a black clutch bag.

Hair, Skin & Nails Basket item
Hair, Skin & Nails Basket
$85

Starting bid

Valued at $285

Pamper your hair, skin, and nails with this Luxe Beauty Basket featuring Oribe Supershine Hydrating Shampoo, Madagascar Centella Ampoule, Olaplex Bonding Oil, Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Softgels, and Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Nail Polish 4-Pack.

Pura D'or Hair Therapy Set item
Pura D'or Hair Therapy Set
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $70

Nourish and strengthen your hair with this Pur D’Or Hair Care Set featuring Advanced Therapy Shampoo & Conditioner and Hair Thinning Scalp Serum.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday in a Box item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday in a Box item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday in a Box
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $80

Celebrate with Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday in a Box, featuring birthday supplies and a free Bundt cake for a complete party experience.

Oral Care Basket item
Oral Care Basket
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $145

Brighten your smile with this Oral Care Basket featuring Crest ProHealth Mouthwash, Crest 3D White Strips, Crest 3D White Charcoal Toothpaste, Crest ProHealth Toothpaste, Crest Floss Sticks, and an electric toothbrush.

Baby Basket item
Baby Basket
$55

Starting bid

Valued at $170

Care for mom and baby with this Baby Basket featuring Smart Pants Prenatal Gummies (2), Aveeno Baby Lotion (2), Bobbi Infant Formula (2), Huggies Natural & Sensitive Wipes (2 each), Aveeno Moisture Soap, Baby themed books, and a diaper cake.

Shower Essentials Basket item
Shower Essentials Basket
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $85

Refresh your routine with this Shower Essentials Basket featuring Gillette Venus Razors (15pk), Dove Sensitive Skin Wash, Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo & Conditioner, Secret Whole Body Deodorant, Loofa,  and Poo-Pourri Spray.

Neutrogena Basket item
Neutrogena Basket
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $85

Hydrate and cleanse with this Neutrogena Basket featuring Rain Bath Body Wash, Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser (2), Hydro Boost Water Cream, and Makeup Wipes (5ct).

Olay Basket item
Olay Basket
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $270

Protect and renew your skin with this Olay Basket featuring Invisible Sunscreen (2), Complete Sunscreen (2), Super Serum (2), Essential Botanical Body Wash (3), and Regenerist Sculpting Cream (2).

Kitchen Essentials Basket item
Kitchen Essentials Basket
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $90

Cook and host with ease using this Kitchen Essentials Basket featuring Pampered Chef Utensils, Flour/Sugar Shaker, Tea & Creamer Set, Kitchen Towels, and a Silver Mixing Bowl Set.

Scoops Basket item
Scoops Basket item
Scoops Basket
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Enjoy a taste of Acworth, Georgia with a Scoops Ice Cream Basket filled with a gift card to Scoops Ice Cream Shop, sweet toppings, and fun treats.

Book Lover's Bundle item
Book Lover's Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $80

Enjoy a trip to the Brown Dog Bookshop in downtown Kennesaw! This bundle features a gift card, canvas tote, coffee mug, and stuffy from The Brown Dog Bookshop, as well as two free coffee cards from The Lazy Labrador Coffee Shop.

Byredo Bal D'Afrique Perfume item
Byredo Bal D'Afrique Perfume
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $330

Discover Byredo Bal D’Afrique Eau de Parfum 3.3oz, a vibrant fragrance with warm citrus, floral hints, and subtle woody undertones.


Sand + Fog Scented Reed Diffuser item
Sand + Fog Scented Reed Diffuser
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $40

Fill your space with the inviting aroma of Sand + Fog Scented Reed Diffuser 750ml, featuring a long-lasting blend of warm and refreshing fragrances.

Umbra Gallery Picture Frames item
Umbra Gallery Picture Frames
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Display your memories in style with the Umbra Gallery Picture Frames 7-Set in Aged Walnut, perfect for creating a personalized wall collage.

Hot Wheels T-Rex Transporter item
Hot Wheels T-Rex Transporter
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $90

Roar into action with the Hot Wheels T-Rex Transporter, loaded with 10 extra Hot Wheels cars for nonstop racing fun. From head to tail, this dino brings big bites, bold moves, and epic playtime energy.

Hibiscus Lego Botanical Set item
Hibiscus Lego Botanical Set
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $70

Bloom bright with the LEGO Botanical Hibiscus set, a bold build that brings tropical vibes to life. With vibrant petals and lush details, it’s a statement flower that stays fresh forever.

Soda Stream Terra Starter Set item
Soda Stream Terra Starter Set
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Fizz things up with the SodaStream Terra Starter Set, a sleek, modern way to turn still water into sparkling in seconds. Effortless, refreshing, and always ready to bubble.

Coach Madison Pebbled Leather Small Phoebe Shoulder Bag item
Coach Madison Pebbled Leather Small Phoebe Shoulder Bag
$129.99

Starting bid

Valued at $329.99

This black leather coach bag is NEW with tags! Crafted of rich leather, the Madison Phoebe shoulder bag is a versatile design perfect for weekdays and weekends. It secures with a zip-top closure and features an interior multifunction pocket to hold your small essentials.

Dana Buchman Gwen Shopper Bag item
Dana Buchman Gwen Shopper Bag
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $80

This plum colored handbag from Dana Buchman is new with tags! This purse was originally part of an exclusive collection for Kohl's, designed to offer an "understated luxury" look at an accessible price point!

DocSafe Bundle item
DocSafe Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $140

Keep your documents (and $100 worth of gift cards) safe! The DocSafe Fireproof Box is fireproof, water-resistant, includes fireproof zippers and a hard shell.

Stars and Strikes Experience item
Stars and Strikes Experience
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Enjoy nonstop fun at Stars and Strikes, featuring bowling, arcade games, laser tag, great food, and a lively atmosphere perfect for parties and group outings.

Tellus Museum + Brusters Experience item
Tellus Museum + Brusters Experience item
Tellus Museum + Brusters Experience
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $135

This experience includes 4 general admission tickets and 4 planetarium tickets to the Tellus Science Museum. We’ve also included a $35 Bruster’s Bucks booklet for a fun treat afterwards!

Golf Experience item
Golf Experience item
Golf Experience
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Includes one round of golf for up to 4 people at Cobblestone Golf Course (cart fee included!), a $25 gift card to Fore Seasons Golf Club- virtual golfing facility, and 2 pairs of men’s golf gloves.

Pampered Beauty Bar Experience item
Pampered Beauty Bar Experience
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Pamper yourself at Pampered Beauty Bar & Spa! This $100 certificate can be applied to any of their Beauty Bar & Spa services such as: manicures, pedicures, facials, massages and more!

Dermaplaning Experience item
Dermaplaning Experience
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $140

Enjoy a rejuvenating dermaplaning experience at The Spa House, designed to gently exfoliate, smooth your skin, and leave you with a radiant, refreshed glow.

Chandra Holland Experience item
Chandra Holland Experience item
Chandra Holland Experience
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $1000

This gift certificate includes a fully guided portrait session and a beautifully retouched portrait art piece from Chandra Holland Fine Arts Portraits- absolutely no additional purchase is necessary!

Mellow Mushroom + Lucky Strike Bowling Experience item
Mellow Mushroom + Lucky Strike Bowling Experience item
Mellow Mushroom + Lucky Strike Bowling Experience
$125

Starting bid

Valued at $413

This family fun package comes with 8 passes to Lucky Strike bowling alley and a $25 gift card to Mellow Mushroom!

Amazing Grace Aesthetics Experience item
Amazing Grace Aesthetics Experience
$90

Starting bid

Valued at $288

Botox® is the most requested treatment at Amazing Grace Aesthetics. Botox® injections address the signs of aging by relaxing the specific muscles to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and aid in the prevention of new ones from forming. This popular treatment is quick, effective, and virtually painless, with results that can last three to four months.

Janet Wix Microblading Experience item
Janet Wix Microblading Experience
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $500

Get perfectly sculpted brows with Janet Wix’s eyebrow microblading at Janet Wix for $500, delivering natural-looking, long-lasting results that enhance your features.


American Axe Throwing Experience item
American Axe Throwing Experience
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $240

This ax throwing experience includes 1 free hour of ax throwing for up to 12 people at American Axes in their VIP room!

Healing Light Massage Experience item
Healing Light Massage Experience
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Enjoy this credit towards any service at Healing Light Massage in Woodstock, GA. Relax with a 90-minute massage or mix and match from their services.

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