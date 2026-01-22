The 2026 Ladies Tea Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $165
Support joint, immune, and overall wellness with this Turmeric Basket featuring Qunol Liquid CoQ10, Qunol Liquid Turmeric, Youtheory Turmeric, Qunol Enhanced Absorption 1500 mg, and Eelhoe Kojic Acid & Turmeric Pads.
Starting bid
Valued at $170
Indulge in luxe skincare with this Huxley Basket featuring (2) Secret of Sahara Conditioning Essence Toners, (2) Secret of Sahara Oil Essences, and a Secret of Sahara Hand Cream Set of 3.
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Stay prepared year-round with this Wellness Basket featuring Halls Cough Drops, Sport Research D3 + K2, Claritin RediTabs, Olly Probiotic Gummies, Olly Women’s Multi Gummies, and Kirkland Severe Cold & Flu.
Starting bid
Valued at $105
Nourish from within with this Youtheory Basket featuring (2) Ocean-Friendly Omega supplements, Turmeric Extra Strength Formula, and Collagen + Biotin Dietary Supplement.
Starting bid
Valued at $160
Refresh and glow with this K-beauty essentials set featuring Tirtir Milk Skin Toner, Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil, So.Natural All Day Fixx Makeup Fixing Spray, Glass Skin Makeup Set, Tirtir Ceramic Cream, and Tirtir Collagen Lifting Eye Cream.
Starting bid
Valued at $320
Elevate your skincare & beauty routine with this glow set featuring No Makeup Mascara, Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum, Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, and Essential FX Intensive Overnight Moisturizer.
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Revitalize your skincare routine with this RoC Basket featuring Hydration+ Water Cream, (2) Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serums, (2) Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serums, and Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Moisturizer/Sunscreen.
Starting bid
Valued at $470
Upgrade his essentials with this Man Cave Basket featuring Tom Ford Black Orchid (100ml), Hobie Polarized Sunglasses, Old Spice Swagger Deodorant (2), Poo-Pourri Spray, Gillette Custom Plus 3 Razors (30ct), JD BBQ Gift Cards, Harry’s Body Wash (3-Pack), and JD’s BBQ Sauce.
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Boost your glow from within with this Collagen Care Basket featuring Zena Nutrition Liquid Collagen + Biotin, (2) Treecell Collagen Boost Scalp Packs, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, and Collagen Ampoule Pads.
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Refresh and relax with this self-care set featuring I’m From Rice Toner 2ct, (2) Cell Fusion C First Cooling Mask 5ct, Namdo Cha Brown Rice Green Tea 20ct, and Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser.
Starting bid
Valued at $210
Glow and refresh with this beauty set featuring Gucci Bamboo Perfume, L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion, Garnier (2) Micellar Cleansing Water, and (3) Maybelline Lifter Glosses.
Starting bid
Valued at $600
Firm, lift, and glow with this StriVectin Complete Basket featuring (2) Peptide-Powered Neck Care, Tighten & Lift Peptight Face Lift Serum, TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, (2) Advanced Retinol Daily Repair Moisturizers, Multi-Action Super-C Eye Cream, Mini Eye Cream, and Anti-Wrinkle Peptide Plump Collagen Cushion Cream.
Starting bid
Valued at $180
Glow from head to toe with this K-beauty set featuring 6 full-size favorites like Mixsoon Bean Cream, Dear Dahlia Aurora Shine Lip Treatment, Saturday Skin Rise + Shine Cleanser.
Starting bid
Valued at $120
Elevate your beauty routine with this Glam Basket featuring Lilly Lashes, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, (4) NYX Butter Glosses, (3) EOS Super Balms, and a black clutch bag.
Starting bid
Valued at $285
Pamper your hair, skin, and nails with this Luxe Beauty Basket featuring Oribe Supershine Hydrating Shampoo, Madagascar Centella Ampoule, Olaplex Bonding Oil, Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Softgels, and Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Nail Polish 4-Pack.
Starting bid
Valued at $70
Nourish and strengthen your hair with this Pur D’Or Hair Care Set featuring Advanced Therapy Shampoo & Conditioner and Hair Thinning Scalp Serum.
Starting bid
Valued at $80
Celebrate with Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday in a Box, featuring birthday supplies and a free Bundt cake for a complete party experience.
Starting bid
Valued at $145
Brighten your smile with this Oral Care Basket featuring Crest ProHealth Mouthwash, Crest 3D White Strips, Crest 3D White Charcoal Toothpaste, Crest ProHealth Toothpaste, Crest Floss Sticks, and an electric toothbrush.
Starting bid
Valued at $170
Care for mom and baby with this Baby Basket featuring Smart Pants Prenatal Gummies (2), Aveeno Baby Lotion (2), Bobbi Infant Formula (2), Huggies Natural & Sensitive Wipes (2 each), Aveeno Moisture Soap, Baby themed books, and a diaper cake.
Starting bid
Valued at $85
Refresh your routine with this Shower Essentials Basket featuring Gillette Venus Razors (15pk), Dove Sensitive Skin Wash, Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo & Conditioner, Secret Whole Body Deodorant, Loofa, and Poo-Pourri Spray.
Starting bid
Valued at $85
Hydrate and cleanse with this Neutrogena Basket featuring Rain Bath Body Wash, Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser (2), Hydro Boost Water Cream, and Makeup Wipes (5ct).
Starting bid
Valued at $270
Protect and renew your skin with this Olay Basket featuring Invisible Sunscreen (2), Complete Sunscreen (2), Super Serum (2), Essential Botanical Body Wash (3), and Regenerist Sculpting Cream (2).
Starting bid
Valued at $90
Cook and host with ease using this Kitchen Essentials Basket featuring Pampered Chef Utensils, Flour/Sugar Shaker, Tea & Creamer Set, Kitchen Towels, and a Silver Mixing Bowl Set.
Starting bid
Valued at $50
Enjoy a taste of Acworth, Georgia with a Scoops Ice Cream Basket filled with a gift card to Scoops Ice Cream Shop, sweet toppings, and fun treats.
Starting bid
Valued at $80
Enjoy a trip to the Brown Dog Bookshop in downtown Kennesaw! This bundle features a gift card, canvas tote, coffee mug, and stuffy from The Brown Dog Bookshop, as well as two free coffee cards from The Lazy Labrador Coffee Shop.
Starting bid
Valued at $330
Discover Byredo Bal D’Afrique Eau de Parfum 3.3oz, a vibrant fragrance with warm citrus, floral hints, and subtle woody undertones.
Starting bid
Valued at $40
Fill your space with the inviting aroma of Sand + Fog Scented Reed Diffuser 750ml, featuring a long-lasting blend of warm and refreshing fragrances.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Display your memories in style with the Umbra Gallery Picture Frames 7-Set in Aged Walnut, perfect for creating a personalized wall collage.
Starting bid
Valued at $90
Roar into action with the Hot Wheels T-Rex Transporter, loaded with 10 extra Hot Wheels cars for nonstop racing fun. From head to tail, this dino brings big bites, bold moves, and epic playtime energy.
Starting bid
Valued at $70
Bloom bright with the LEGO Botanical Hibiscus set, a bold build that brings tropical vibes to life. With vibrant petals and lush details, it’s a statement flower that stays fresh forever.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Fizz things up with the SodaStream Terra Starter Set, a sleek, modern way to turn still water into sparkling in seconds. Effortless, refreshing, and always ready to bubble.
Starting bid
Valued at $329.99
This black leather coach bag is NEW with tags! Crafted of rich leather, the Madison Phoebe shoulder bag is a versatile design perfect for weekdays and weekends. It secures with a zip-top closure and features an interior multifunction pocket to hold your small essentials.
Starting bid
Valued at $80
This plum colored handbag from Dana Buchman is new with tags! This purse was originally part of an exclusive collection for Kohl's, designed to offer an "understated luxury" look at an accessible price point!
Starting bid
Valued at $140
Keep your documents (and $100 worth of gift cards) safe! The DocSafe Fireproof Box is fireproof, water-resistant, includes fireproof zippers and a hard shell.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Enjoy nonstop fun at Stars and Strikes, featuring bowling, arcade games, laser tag, great food, and a lively atmosphere perfect for parties and group outings.
Starting bid
Valued at $135
This experience includes 4 general admission tickets and 4 planetarium tickets to the Tellus Science Museum. We’ve also included a $35 Bruster’s Bucks booklet for a fun treat afterwards!
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Includes one round of golf for up to 4 people at Cobblestone Golf Course (cart fee included!), a $25 gift card to Fore Seasons Golf Club- virtual golfing facility, and 2 pairs of men’s golf gloves.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Pamper yourself at Pampered Beauty Bar & Spa! This $100 certificate can be applied to any of their Beauty Bar & Spa services such as: manicures, pedicures, facials, massages and more!
Starting bid
Valued at $140
Enjoy a rejuvenating dermaplaning experience at The Spa House, designed to gently exfoliate, smooth your skin, and leave you with a radiant, refreshed glow.
Starting bid
Valued at $1000
This gift certificate includes a fully guided portrait session and a beautifully retouched portrait art piece from Chandra Holland Fine Arts Portraits- absolutely no additional purchase is necessary!
Starting bid
Valued at $413
This family fun package comes with 8 passes to Lucky Strike bowling alley and a $25 gift card to Mellow Mushroom!
Starting bid
Valued at $288
Botox® is the most requested treatment at Amazing Grace Aesthetics. Botox® injections address the signs of aging by relaxing the specific muscles to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and aid in the prevention of new ones from forming. This popular treatment is quick, effective, and virtually painless, with results that can last three to four months.
Starting bid
Valued at $500
Get perfectly sculpted brows with Janet Wix’s eyebrow microblading at Janet Wix for $500, delivering natural-looking, long-lasting results that enhance your features.
Starting bid
Valued at $240
This ax throwing experience includes 1 free hour of ax throwing for up to 12 people at American Axes in their VIP room!
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Enjoy this credit towards any service at Healing Light Massage in Woodstock, GA. Relax with a 90-minute massage or mix and match from their services.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!